Signet Jewelers to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

News provided by

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

07 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced that it will participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Virginia C Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, and Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer will present at 8:15 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available for investors, analysts and other interested parties at https://www.signetjewelers.com/investors and will be available for replay for 180 days.

About Signet Jewelers:

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H. Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.bluenile.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.rocksbox.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk.

Investors:
Rob Ballew
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
or
[email protected]

Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1-330-668-5932
[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

