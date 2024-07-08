Signet Real Estate Group Announces Construction of MODA Clemson: A Premier Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Clemson, SC

CLEMSON, S.C., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Real Estate Group is thrilled to announce the closing of financing for MODA Clemson, our new 159-unit housing development near Clemson University. Located on College Avenue, just blocks away from downtown Clemson and walking distance to Clemson's campus, the 5-story mixed-use facility will feature ground floor retail, a mix of Studio, 1, 2, & 3-bedroom units, and the latest in modern amenities to serve the growing demands of the market.

MODA Clemson Rendering

We could not achieve this massive milestone without the hard work of our team members and project partners, including First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Kimley-Horn, Coursey Architects, HPA Design Group, and Freese Johnson & Catamount Constructors. Signet has also partnered with Pintail Real Estate for all retail leasing and brokerage.

"We are excited to embark on the next step of this journey to bring MODA Clemson to the heart of the dynamic Clemson community." said Spencer Hyatt, Senior Vice President of Signet Real Estate Group. "This project reflects our dedication to creating exceptional living environments that cater to the unique needs of students and young professionals. We are grateful for the support of our esteemed partners who share our vision for excellence through collaboration."

Construction is now underway and will be completed in the Summer of 2026. Signet Real Estate Group is excited to embark on this journey, bringing MODA Clemson to life and setting a new benchmark for housing in Clemson. Stay tuned for more updates as we progress towards the completion of this exciting project.

Retail Leasing Opportunities

For retail leasing inquiries, please contact Brian Scurlock at Pintail Real Estate:

About Signet Real Estate Group

Signet Real Estate Group is a leader in the development, management, and financing of transformative real estate projects. With a diverse portfolio spanning student housing, healthcare, and mixed-use developments, Signet Real Estate is dedicated to enhancing communities and delivering value to its partners and residents.

For more information about Signet Real Estate Group and its projects, please visit www.signetre.com.

Media Contact: Ellie Wilkinson

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.signetre.com

SOURCE Signet Real Estate Group