Signia Active Pro Awarded iF Design Award for Overcoming Stigma

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious iF Design award for Signia Active Pro hearing aids. According to the iF Design Jury, Signia has created a compelling solution to help people with hearing loss overcome the psychological hurdle of wearing hearing aids. This is the second time that Signia has received this prestigious award; in March 2018, Signia Styletto was awarded.

The jury said : "Globally 466M people suffer from hearing loss. Only 17% of those who could benefit from a hearing aid actually use one. Unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual global cost of US$ 750 billion (WHO). Interventions to help address hearing loss are cost-effective and beneficial to people's health, wellbeing, and overall quality of life. Traditional hearing aids often carry a stigma and are perceived as old fashioned and make people feel old. This means that many people who would benefit greatly from a hearing aid, are not willing to even try one. Signia have created a compelling solution to help people overcome this psychological hurdle."

Signia Active Pro earbuds can be put in and taken out of the ears as easily as any earbud. Modern-looking, easy to use and fast to fit, they mark a whole new category of hearing aids – for everyone who wants to look cool, enjoy hearing everything that's relevant to them and fully engage with all people that matter the most to them, so they can be at their best.

Signia Active Pro is superior to any hearable or amplifier. It performs a complex purpose, specifically tailored to each individual wearer, whereas basic hearables boost all sound. That can mean the difference between treating mild hearing loss effectively and developing more serious hearing loss.

Consumer testing has shown that there is a strong desire for this type of solution. Two out of three people would prefer to wear earbuds to hear better instead of the most stylish high-tech hearing aids previously available.

Signia's Global Chief Marketing Officer Maarten Barmentlo commented: "Signia Active Pro is the third unique solution that Signia has launched in the past few years to help drive adoption and acceptance of hearing care solutions, the invisible Signia Silk, the award-winning Signia Styletto and now the award-winning Signia Active Pro."

For more information, visit www.signia.net/en-us/local/en-us/enhancing-human-performance-active/.

For imagery, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world's-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

Contact for journalists:

Daniel Griffin

[email protected]

Phone: +1.845.536.2200

SOURCE Signia