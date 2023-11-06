Signia Aerospace Acquires Meeker Aviation and Airfilm Camera Systems

News provided by

Signia Aerospace

06 Nov, 2023, 08:36 ET

GEORGETOWN, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Meeker Aviation and Airfilm Camera Systems ("Meeker Aviation").

Continue Reading
Meeker Aviation
Meeker Aviation

Based in California, Meeker Aviation is a leading international supplier of aircraft external payload mounts for Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, searchlights, camera systems, and speaker systems. Meeker Aviation also manufactures a popular line of door hinge and pin kits. With an installed base of more than 10,000 units in service, Meeker Aviation's systems are used by a wide range of customers across military, utility, law enforcement, and production markets.

"Meeker Aviation's position as a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered mounts used in critical aerospace missions makes it an excellent addition to the Signia Aerospace portfolio," said Norman Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace. "As the latest addition to our Mission Systems business segment, Meeker Aviation will enable us to provide an expanded range of mission-specific equipment to the global aerospace community."

Cal Meeker, Meeker Aviation's president, will continue in his day-to-day role leading growth, development, and operations at the company.

"Signia is an ideal partner for us," Meeker said. "This acquisition ensures Meeker Aviation will have the resources it needs to accelerate product development and keep up with customer demand. We look forward to continuing to grow and thrive as part of Signia's Mission Systems team."

Cory VanBuskirk, President of Signia Mission Systems, added, "Meeker Aviation's stellar reputation in the industry for both product quality and dedication to customer service are a perfect fit for Signia Mission Systems."

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates two complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies) and Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective markets and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and end-users. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

About Meeker Aviation

Founded in 1995, Meeker Aviation is a world leader in the design and manufacture of aircraft external payload mounts for Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, cinematography camera systems, searchlights, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, and speaker systems. In addition to their equipment mounts, Meeker also manufactures a popular line of door hinge and pin kits for aircraft. With over 10,000 STC'd products in service, Meeker continues to develop new products and support existing designs worldwide. For more information visit www.meekeraviation.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Media Contact:

Sheri Gormley
3605463072 x280
[email protected] 

SOURCE Signia Aerospace

Also from this source

Signia Aerospace Acquires Meeker Aviation and Airfilm Camera Systems

Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Meeker Aviation and Airfilm...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.