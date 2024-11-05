Signia Aerospace Completes Acquisition of Goodrich Hoist & Winch; Rebrands as Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Goodrich Hoist & Winch business, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of helicopter rescue hoists and aircraft cargo winches, from Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corporation business. The company will be rebranded as Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch and will operate within Signia's Mission Systems business unit alongside brand namesake Onboard Systems International, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation.

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch logo

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch will continue to be headquartered at its existing facility in Anaheim, California, with an additional nearby facility dedicated to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and spares fulfillment that is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

Continuing in his role as President of Signia Missions Systems, Cory VanBuskirk will oversee Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch. "We are thrilled to bring Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch into Signia Mission Systems, where our passion and focus center around delivering the highest performing mission-specific equipment to aviation manufacturers and operators worldwide," said VanBuskirk. "We are committed to aligning the operational performance of the business with the needs of our customers and to completing the development and certification of the Pegasus™ next generation rescue hoist."

Norman Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace, added, "As a provider of safety-critical, highly-engineered equipment, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch is perfectly positioned within Signia Aerospace, where we have the technical wherewithal to design and develop cutting edge products, along with the organizational agility to quickly provide solutions and support to our customers. We believe in this business and the current and future missions it will enable."

About Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch is a global leader in Search & Rescue (SAR) and Human External Cargo (HEC) missions. Our field-proven hoists are built to withstand harsh weather and extreme environments to help keep you safe until the job is done. Backed by more than 40 years of proven reliability, our equipment is unmatched in safety and durability, holding the most EASA and FAA rescue hoist certifications in the industry. Based in Anaheim, California, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch operates as part of Signia Aerospace. For more information, please visit www.onboardsystems.com.

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates two complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies) and Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

