Signia Aerospace to Acquire Goodrich Hoist & Winch

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Goodrich Hoist & Winch business (the "Company") of Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corporation business.

Goodrich Hoist & Winch is a leading provider of rescue hoists and cargo winches, with more than 50 proprietary models utilized by civil and military operators worldwide. The Company's products are built to withstand extreme conditions, providing the highest reliability and safety for search and rescue and other human external cargo missions.

"Goodrich Hoist & Winch is a leader in helicopter rescue equipment and will be an excellent addition to our Signia Mission Systems business segment," said Norman Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace. "Combined, the complementary products designed and manufactured by our companies play a significant role in multiple critical airborne missions, including rescue and disaster relief operations across the globe."

Cory VanBuskirk, President of Signia Mission Systems, added, "The Goodrich Hoist & Winch business is a perfect addition to our growing portfolio of critical, multi-mission products serving helicopter operators and rescue operations worldwide. This acquisition further increases Signia Mission Systems value proposition to customers, including through our commitment to the Company's next generation Pegasus™ Hoist development program."

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Signia Aerospace in connection with the acquisition.

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates two complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies) and Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Lifesaving Systems Corp. and Meeker Aviation). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

