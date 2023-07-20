Signia and the Dallas Cowboys Continue Partnership for Second Consecutive Year to Promote Hearing Health Awareness

Signia will spread hearing health awareness through community activities, including the activation this fall at Cowboys Rally Days, presented by SeatGeek.

ISELIN, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that for the second consecutive year, it will partner with the legendary Dallas Cowboys team to raise awareness of hearing health, an essential component of physical and mental well-being. Through this partnership, Signia and the Dallas Cowboys will educate local communities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico on the importance of healthy hearing and the resources available to those who need hearing support.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people worldwide have hearing loss, which amounts to about 5% of the global population. However, the WHO reports that only about 17% of those who could benefit from hearing aids worldwide actually use them. In collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys, Signia is committed to closing this gap by breaking down the stigma associated with hearing loss and encouraging consumers to prioritize their hearing health.

"The collaboration represents a powerful partnership that not only spreads awareness about the importance of hearing health for overall well-being, but empowers individuals to seek out hearing solutions that will enhance their lives," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "Prioritizing hearing health begins with a comprehensive hearing screening, and taking small measures to care for hearing including wearing hearing protection while in crowded, loud environments, like a football stadium. Building upon the tremendous success of the hundreds of free screenings we conducted at last year's Rally Days event, we're thrilled to further our joint efforts with the Dallas Cowboys to break down the stigma and empower consumers to be the best, healthiest versions of themselves."

Signia's extensive lineup of cutting-edge, modern hearing aids empowers consumers to hear brilliantly in immersive, noisy situations. This underscores the company's dedication to delivering solutions that enhance individuals' overall well-being.

To achieve the organizations' shared missions to develop greater hearing health awareness and guide those in need of care, Signia will participate in a Rally Days presented by SeatGeek event with the Dallas Cowboys this fall to provide free hearing health screenings performed by audiologists – health care professionals who identify and treat hearing and balance disorders – for all attendees.

Rally Days presented by SeatGeek are an integral and interactive experience for the Dallas Cowboys fan base – which is credited with being the largest of any American football team. Held inside the renowned AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Rally Days event will provide attendees the opportunity to get their hearing tested for free by Signia. Attending fans can also take part in traditional Rally Days activities, such as entering raffles and getting signed autographs from favorite players.

Signia's team of audiologists will be present at the event to conduct complimentary hearing screenings for attendees. After the screenings, Signia will help facilitate connections between potential patients and local audiologists for any necessary follow-up care.

Fans also can participate in a sweepstakes for a chance to win exclusive Dallas Cowboys game tickets. Through a fun and interactive hearing health game, consumers will learn more about hearing health, the risks of leaving it untreated and how Signia technology can help them optimize their hearing and overall health. Through the contest page, participants will also have the opportunity to connect with a local audiologist if interested in taking the next step in their hearing care journey. To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.winwithsignia.com beginning on August 7th.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world's-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

