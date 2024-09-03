Signia Announces Active Pro IX: Earbud-Style Hearing Aids with Prescription-Grade Sound to Reconnect Wearers with the Conversation

Powered by Signia's Integrated Xperience (IX) technology, Signia Active Pro IX combines the advanced capabilities of full prescription hearing aids with the modern design of consumer earbuds.

LYNGE, Denmark, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Because not everyone who needs hearing aids wants to wear existing device designs, hearing aid innovator Signia has announced Signia Active Pro IX, a cutting-edge category of consumer earbuds that double as prescription-grade hearing aids and bring the power of conversation to even more people.

"Signia Active Pro IX offers a modern, low-profile solution for people who need to boost their hearing but might not otherwise accept hearing aids right now," said Jens Møller, Global Head of Signia Brand. "In addition to a contemporary earbud design, Signia Active Pro IX delivers the full power of Integrated Xperience technology, empowering wearers to reconnect with conversations and engage fully regardless of their environment."

Integrated Xperience is the world's only hearing aid platform with a multi-stream architecture capable of pinpointing multiple moving conversation partners in real time. It can process up to four focus streams using Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution, which analyzes, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments. This groundbreaking technology ensures uninterrupted conversation engagement in noise, addressing a critical challenge many hearing aid wearers face.

Studies of group conversation show Signia's Integrated Xperience platform can significantly improve speech understanding. In one case, 95% of participants experienced greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience than without.1 In another study, Signia Integrated Xperience was shown to provide an incredible +12dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in a simulated noisy group conversation scenario.2 In a recently published peer-reviewed study, an astounding 80% of participants preferred RealTime Conversation Enhancement on in real-world noisy group conversations.3

Signia Active Pro IX: Consumer Appeal for Better Hearing

By reimagining hearing aids as consumer-style earbuds, Signia Active Pro IX is poised to appeal to a large segment of people with hearing loss that may otherwise avoid wearing hearing aids. This includes people who know they need hearing assistance but resist existing form factors, as well as wearers who want to perform at their best when exercising, working, socializing, and otherwise engaging with the world around them.

"People with hearing loss often struggle to engage in group conversations, compelling many to withdraw from social situations and put their overall well-being at risk," Møller continued. "Even so, many of the same people missing out on conversations are unwilling to wear hearing aids due to stigma. But they do wear earbuds as part of their everyday, digital lives, making Signia Active Pro IX a modern, appealing solution that integrates seamlessly into peoples' lives."

Available in multiple color options, Signia Active Pro IX includes a rechargeable battery for all-day power, and wearers can charge on the go with the convenient charging case.

Like consumer earbuds, they support Bluetooth® connectivity for streaming audio and communicating via smartphone hands-free. Plus, with CallControl functionality, wearers can tap their Signia Active Pro IX earbuds to accept or decline calls.

"By challenging the status quo of traditional hearing aids, Signia is expanding access to hearing technology. With Signia Active Pro IX, we're giving people an appealing consumer design and an unprecedented solution for reconnecting with conversations on their own terms," Møller said.

Expanding Access to Signia Hearing Technology

In addition to Active Pro IX, Signia is also launching its Active IX earbuds, which feature the same modern earbud design at a different technology level. Active IX includes Signia's Augmented Focus™ technology, automatic directionality, and streaming audio connectivity, among other advanced features. By making the Active Pro IX and Active IX form factor available at different technology levels, Signia is reinforcing its commitment to making innovative hearing technology more accessible.

The company is also announcing the launch of its Signia IX Essentials line of hearing aids in the US market. Signia IX Essentials expands the Integrated Xperience portfolio with extended performance levels 2IX and 1IX across select Signia Pure Charge&Go IX, Styletto IX, Silk Charge&Go IX, and Insio IX hearing aids. With Integrated Xperience technology available in all performance levels, more people can benefit from the Integrated Xperience platform and enjoy the power of conversation.

"With a broad and deep product portfolio, supporting all levels of hearing loss with multiple price points and wearer-centric designs, we're taking important strides to further destigmatize hearing aids," Møller concluded. "Today's announcements address a broad market of people with hearing loss, making it easier for consumers to find a device that fits their lifestyles and bringing the benefits of better hearing to all."

Signia Active Pro IX and Signia Active IX will become available in the US market in December 2024.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

