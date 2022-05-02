Signia Announces Availability of Innovative Hearing Aid Features and A New Model for Its Breakthrough Augmented Xperience (AX) Platform That Deliver Enhanced Hearing Performance

The feature enhancements, along with the new Signia Pure 312 AX hearing aid, are designed to optimize hearing in even the most challenging of situations, while offering new functionality that makes phone conversations more effortless than ever before.

Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced the availability of its latest feature enhancements for its groundbreaking Augmented Xperience (AX) hearing aid platform: HandsFree, Auto EchoShield, and Own Voice Processing (OVP) 2.0 – which, together, enhance human performance for wearers in a wide variety of situations.

Previously available in a limited capacity, Signia also today announced the general availability of Pure 312 AX, the newest hearing aid on the AX platform, furthering the company's mission to empower wearers with hearing loss to hear exceptionally.

"Iconic innovations that take consumers' hearing capabilities to the next level are at the core of Signia – and that's precisely what we've delivered with our latest line-up of Augmented Xperience feature enhancements and our new Pure 312 AX hearing aid," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "With this expansion, we're equipping today's consumers with an enhanced platform and product portfolio that ensures they can hear brilliantly, regardless of their hearing loss level."

Signia's newest feature enhancements mark the latest in its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, cutting-edge hearing aid solutions to consumers. These revolutionary updates are available not only for new Signia AX hearing aid wearers, but also for existing AX wearers through a simple firmware installation.

The Signia HandsFree feature gives wearers with select iOS devices the ability to hold conversations through their Signia AX hearing aids without having to speak directly into their phone or tablet. Instead, the hearing aid microphones will pick up the wearer's voice and transmit it to the conversation partner at the other end of the line with exceptional speech clarity – even in noise.

Auto EchoShield, available in premium AX technology, automatically analyzes the listening environment and adjusts to reduce annoying echoes and reverberation in every kind of room, helping patients understand comfortably in any type of reverberant environment, like a restaurant or even at home with high ceilings and tiled floors.

OVP 2.0 utilizes two separate processors to process the wearer's own voice separately from simultaneous ambient sounds, allowing wearers to speak comfortably and confidently without being bothered by the sound of their own voice or distracted by ambient sounds.

The Latest Addition to the AX Platform: Pure 312 AX

Equipped with the benefits of Signia's Augmented Xperience platform to ensure outstanding speech clarity, Pure 312 AX features a sleek RIC design and a replaceable Zn-Air battery for up to four days of battery life. Additionally, Pure 312 AX offers direct streaming to Android and iOS devices, and it is available in CROS for those with single-sided deafness.

The AX platform is rooted in the world's first Augmented Focus™ technology that processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two. It then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in a fully immersive soundscape.

In addition to the public, through one's local hearing care professional, Signia Pure 312 AX is also available to military veterans through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists, as well as active military and American Indians seeking treatment through the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Service (IHS).

"Hearing aids will never be one-size-fits-all devices – they require cutting-edge features that can be personalized for every individual," explained John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "Our latest platform enhancements, along with Pure 312 AX, are designed to do just that, while ensuring ease-of-use and convenience along the way."

For more information on Signia's latest feature enhancements, Pure 312 AX, and Signia's VA market hearing aid solutions, visit Signia's website.

For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

