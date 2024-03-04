Two new hearing aid form factors join the award-winning Integrated Xperience platform, offering hearing aid wearers an expanded range of stylish, discreet solutions that deliver unprecedented speech clarity and intelligibility in group conversations.

ISELIN, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to eliminating the stigma long associated with hearing aids, hearing aid innovator Signia has expanded its groundbreaking Integrated Xperience (IX) platform's portfolio with the Styletto IX and Insio IX hearing aids that combine discreet, stylish designs with advanced performance features that deliver unprecedented speech clarity and intelligibility in group conversations.

Signia Challenges Hearing Aid Stigma with New Styletto IX and Insio IX Models that Combine Discreet Designs with Advanced Features to Enable Clear Conversations in Noisy Environments Signia Challenges Hearing Aid Stigma with New Styletto IX and Insio IX Models that Combine Discreet Designs with Advanced Features to Enable Clear Conversations in Noisy Environments

Hearing aid stigma and hearing in noisy environments remain the foremost problems for those with hearing loss. Signia's new Styletto IX and Insio IX hearing aids feature industry-first technology that delivers unprecedented speech clarity and intelligibility in stigma-breaking device designs that are discreet yet stylish.

"The launch of the Signia Integrated Xperience platform ushered in a new era of speech clarity and intelligibility that enabled hearing aid wearers to finally unleash the power of conversation in their daily lives," Signia U.S. President Mike O'Neil said today. "Now we are expanding the Integrated Xperience portfolio to include our sleekest fashion-forward designs that eliminate the stigma long associated with hearing aids, while allowing more wearers than ever before to better participate in conversations and live more engaged and connected lives."

The Signia Integrated Xperience platform features Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution, the world's first hearing technology capable of analyzing, augmenting and adapting to the location of multiple conversation partners in real-time – providing unprecedented sound clarity and definition for hearing aid wearers in multi-speaker scenarios, even when the wearer or speakers are in motion.

In a study focused on speech performance in a group conversation scenario, Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech understanding, with 95% of participants experiencing greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to without.1

"For too long, group conversations in noisy environments have been the biggest unmet need for people with hearing loss," O'Neil emphasized. "A missed word can lead to a missed opportunity to contribute, which can lead to frustration, isolation, and ultimately withdrawal. As the only hearing aid manufacturer utilizing multi-stream technology, our Integrated Xperience platform addresses this challenge by featuring the industry's best signal-to-noise ratio to deliver an unprecedented improvement in speech intelligibility for wearers in noisy group environments."2

Styletto IX and Insio IX: Unleashing the Power of Conversation

The ultra-slim Signia Styletto IX hearing aid is the world's slimmest and most advanced Slim Receiver-in-Canal (Slim-RIC) hearing aid. It's a true conversation starter that blends advanced technology in a sleek, stylish, and comfortable design with a battery that can last a full day with up to 20 hours of runtime. Styletto IX is designed for wearers who are especially style conscious and looking for a distinctive and refined hearing aid that delivers a substantial improvement to their hearing.

Also available for the Styletto IX hearing aid is the new Styletto IX charging case, which provides five full portable charges before needing to charge the case via Qi wireless technology or by plugging it into an outlet.

The Insio IX Invisible-in-the-Canal (IIC) and Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) hearing aids are engineered for conversations and designed for both first time and experienced hearing aid wearers with mild to moderate hearing loss who are active in their personal and professional lives. They are Signia's smallest and most discreet custom devices ever that offer the best speech clarity in noise for one-microphone devices. In fact, they are the only custom one-mic devices with directionality.

Since the platform's launch, Integrated Xperience hearing aids have made a significant impact on the lives of wearers, including Rowdy Gaines, Olympic gold medalist and national broadcaster.

"Signia's Integrated Xperience platform has truly revolutionized the way I hear conversations, especially in challenging noisy environments such as pre-production meetings, restaurants, or bustling airports. The clarity and definition are unparalleled, allowing me to stay fully engaged and connected in every interaction amongst family, friends, and colleagues. Integrated Xperience has truly transformed the way I experience the world around me," said Gaines.

For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and currently available hearing aid models, click here. For high-res images click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

Griffin360

215-764-7336

[email protected]

____________________________

1 Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper

2 Jensen et al. (2023). Improving the signal-to-noise ratio in group conversations with Signia Integrated Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper

SOURCE Signia