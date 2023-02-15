Signia Expands Breakthrough Augmented Xperience (AX) Portfolio with Extended Performance Levels and Key Feature Enhancements, Delivering a Brilliant Fit to Even More Consumers

Signia Augmented Xperience hearing aids are now available in all performance levels, allowing more consumers than ever before to benefit from fully-immersive and intelligent hearing experiences.

Signia is also announcing an upgraded eWindScreen feature, improved AX Soundscape Processing functionality, and an all-new Multi Charger charging solution.

METRO PARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced the expansion of its industry-leading Augmented Xperience (AX) portfolio with the launch of all-new extended hearing aid performance levels, an upgraded eWindScreen feature, improved AX Soundscape Processing functionality, and an innovative new Multi Charger charging solution.

Together, these enhancements underscore Signia's dedication to delivering a brilliant fit to consumers through a complete portfolio of iconic innovations that optimize listening experiences.

"Signia is committed to developing world's first technologies that enhance hearing in even the most immersive environments, equipping today's consumers with the solutions they need to live life to the fullest," said Jennifer Wright, Au.D, VP of Marketing for Signia. "With our Augmented Xperience platform, we've changed the way users hear the world; now, beginning today, we can offer more consumers than ever before the opportunity to hear brilliantly, regardless of their hearing loss level and budget."

All hearing aids on the Augmented Xperience platform, including Signia Styletto AX, Signia Pure Charge&Go AX, Signia Insio Charge&Go AX and Signia Pure 312 AX, are now available in five technology levels, including two new levels to create a budget-friendly solution for everyone.

All consumers with hearing aids on the AX platform will benefit from Signia's world's first Augmented Focus™ technology that processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two. It then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in a fully immersive soundscape.

Moreover, beginning March 1, 2023, an upgraded eWindScreen feature and improved AX Soundscape Processing functionality will be available to users through Signia software Connexx 9.9 or later.

Available in advanced performance AX hearing aid levels, the AX upgraded eWindScreen reduces wind sounds to help consumers engage better in outdoor communication and activities. eWindScreen builds on Signia's existing Wind Noise Canceller to collectively identify wind and react smarter and faster to fluctuating wind noise.

Available in premium performance AX hearing aid levels, and when Signia's Own Voice Processing (OVP) 2.0 is activated, improved AX Soundscape Processing leverages OVP 2.0 to provide a more optimal processing of not only the wearer's own voice but of the entire sound environment, including the voices on which the wearer wants to focus. Both the upgraded eWindScreen and improved AX Soundscape Processing features create an even more seamless listening experience for consumers, optimizing hearing in even the most challenging scenarios.

The Multi Charger, available Summer 2023, is Signia's most diverse charger to date, featuring flexibility for consumers to use on-the-go as a travel charger. The Multi Charger is compatible with Signia Motion Charge&Go P X, Signia Motion Charge&Go SP X, Signia Active Pro, Signia Active, Signia Pure Charge&Go AX, and Signia Pure Charge&Go T AX.

Additionally, in March 2023 Signia will open its new office in Metro Park, New Jersey, serving as the foundation of its service operations for hearing care professionals.

"At Signia, we understand that developing world's first technologies and iconic innovations is just part of our commitment to consumers and hearing care professionals. An equally important component is delivering reliable service excellence that they can count on each day," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "We look forward to providing a brilliant fit for consumers in 2023 through our dedicated support, service, and new solutions designed to help them succeed."

