Signia Expands Integrated Xperience (IX) Portfolio for Veterans with Custom and Instant-Fit Hearing Aids

Signia's CIC Rechargeable Custom IX, Silk IX, and Active Pro IX hearing aids are now available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and Indian Health Service.

ISELIN, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia today announced that its CIC Rechargeable Custom IX, Silk IX, and Active Pro IX hearing aids are now available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as well as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Indian Health Service (IHS) – expanding access to a broader range of custom and instant-fit hearing solutions designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of veterans.

With these additions, the Signia IX portfolio available through the VA now spans custom devices, instant-fit options, and traditional receiver-in-canal and behind-the-ear styles – all built to support real conversations. This gives veterans more choice in the device that works best for their needs, whether prioritizing discretion, comfort, or connectivity.

"At Signia, we are committed to supporting veterans with solutions that reflect how they live and communicate every day," said Sheena Burks, AuD, Chief Clinical Officer at WS Audiology. "With this expansion of the IX portfolio, veterans now have access to both custom and instant-fit options within a single platform – making it easier to find a solution that fits their lifestyle, including options that can be fitted the same day."

Hearing Aids Built for Real Conversations

Powered by RealTime Conversation Enhancement – proven to deliver a 22% improvement in speech understanding in noisy group conversations compared to leading competitors – the expanded IX portfolio helps veterans stay engaged in conversations with family, peers, and care providers, particularly in the complex listening environments that define daily life.1

New additions to the IX portfolio now available to VA audiologists include:

CIC Rechargeable Custom IX – A custom solution that combines personalized fit with the convenience of rechargeability

Silk IX – A rechargeable, instant-fit solution designed for cosmetic discretion, fitting 9 out of 10 patients without the need for earmold impressions

Active Pro IX – A rechargeable, connectivity-forward device with a consumer-friendly form factor for more tech-engaged veterans

Instant-fit solutions like Silk IX and Active Pro IX are designed for comfort and convenience, allowing veterans to be fitted quickly, without the need for custom impressions.

Together, these solutions give veterans the flexibility to choose what matters most – whether that's discretion, connectivity, tinnitus support, or a fully custom fit – while ensuring a consistent experience across devices.

"All veterans don't fit into a single hearing aid form factor," said Burks. "By bringing custom and instant-fit solutions together within the IX platform, we're making it easier for veterans to find a hearing solution that truly fits their needs."

Signia IX is Signia's fourth-generation hearing aid platform available through the VA channel, offering a proven foundation across a wide range of hearing needs.

For more information, click here. For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia, a part of WSA, is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its Hearing Care Professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

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1 Jensen N.S., Mohnlein-Gilbert K., Wilson C., Berwick N., Kamkar Parsi H., et al. 2024a. Signia IX with pioneering multi-stream technology delivers 22% better speech understanding in noisy group conversation than a competitor with an AI co-processor-driven platform. Signia White Paper. Retrieved from www.signia-library.com.

SOURCE Signia