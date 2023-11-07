Signia Hosts Inaugural Spanish-Speaking Product Training Event in Puerto Rico, Reinforcing Commitment to Delivering Unparalleled Support to Hearing Care Professionals

The technology and product training event will feature a comprehensive agenda of sessions led by Signia hearing care industry professionals.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia has announced it will host its first ever Spanish language technology and product training in Puerto Rico, maintaining its commitment to delivering unparalleled support and service excellence to hearing care professionals (HCPs) in the languages most accessible to them. Featuring several in-depth and interactive sessions providing key insights and knowledge for HCPs, the program will focus on Signia's recently launched Integrated Xperience platform – the world's first hearing aid platform capable of pinpointing multiple conversation partners in real-time.

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Hotel in Puerto Rico from November 13-15, the event will kick-off with a welcome reception led by Christine Ryan, Director of Signia Sales and Daniela Sotomayor, AuD., a native Spanish speaker and Product and Audiology Trainer at Signia based in Santiago, Chile. Leveraging its global network of Spanish-speaking product experts and trainers, Signia will deliver an impactful all-Spanish program for attendees in Puerto Rico.

"The launch of the Integrated Xperience platform signifies a transformative moment within the hearing aid industry, as it's the first hearing technology designed to address the long-standing challenge of group conversations," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "As Signia – and the hearing aid industry as a whole – continues to innovate and evolve, we're dedicated to delivering accessible training on these advancements to our HCP partners across the country."

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the all-new hearing aids built on the Integrated Xperience platform – Pure Charge&Go IX and Silk Charge&Go IX – which offer a substantial improvement in conversational ability for patients.

With breakout sessions and live demonstrations from Signia experts, event participants will gain hands-on experience with the Integrated Xperience technology in addition to sessions on Signia Assistant, the Signia App, Signia's Own Voice Processing technology and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to five hours of Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) through their participation.

Signia's Spanish-led in-person training provides HCPs a unique experience to learn from Signia staff and network with fellow audiology professionals in a comfortable setting. Event leaders include key Signia training experts such as Sonie Harris, AuD., Senior Clinical Education Specialist at Signia, who has worked as a trainer in the audiology industry for over 20 years, and Leanne Powers, Signia's Senior Director of Professional Education, who has led Signia-specific training programs since 2011.

"Hearing technology innovation is at an all-time high, and learning about the solutions that are available is crucial to hearing care practices worldwide," Powers said. "We're confident that this training event will equip HCPs in Puerto Rico with the tools they need to deliver the best results to their patients."

For more information on Signia's Integrated Xperience platform, click here . For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

