Signia Integrated Xperience Hearing Aid Platform Named a Winner of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards

News provided by

Signia

12 Jan, 2024, 08:54 ET

The breakthrough hearing aid platform has been recognized in the Healthcare category of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards, marking it as an industry-leading solution for enhanced conversational ability in group conversations.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia has been named a winner of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards for its Signia Integrated Xperience (IX) hearing aid platform, which provides unprecedented sound clarity and definition for wearers in noisy group conversations – even when the wearer or speakers are in motion. The recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions to all hearing aid wearers that optimize hearing capabilities in even the most challenging listening scenarios.

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and products that deliver premium innovation across verticals, bringing new ideas to life that will improve the lives of users and businesses. The new Signia Integrated Xperience hearing aid platform was recognized in the Healthcare category. Past BIG Innovation Award winners include Citi Ventures, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Velcro®, Bloomfire, and Colgate-Palmolive.

"The Signia Integrated Xperience platform is truly revolutionary in its ability to deliver maximum value and unparalleled hearing capabilities to all wearers, and it's an honor to see that innovation recognized by such a prestigious award program," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "Developing advanced hearing technology to best support hearing care professionals and their patients is at the core of Signia's mission, and the Integrated Xperience platform does just that by pushing the boundaries of what hearing technology can do."

As the world's first hearing aid platform capable of pinpointing multiple conversation partners in real-time, Signia's Integrated Xperience leverages insights into the changing positions of speakers to ensure uninterrupted engagement in even the most noisy, immersive environments.

Integrated Xperience features Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments. The technology works in three stages, allowing wearers to engage, interact, and participate in noisy group conversations regardless of location, movement, and noise level.

The Integrated Xperience platform is currently available in Signia's Pure Charge&Go IX and Silk Charge&Go IX hearing aid models, offering a substantial improvement in conversational ability for patients. 

"The hearing aids built on Signia's Integrated Xperience platform ultimately allow wearers to enjoy more meaningful lives with richer conversations," said Nicholas Hort, Vice President of Marketing for Signia U.S. "With Integrated Xperience, we've set a new industry standard for hearing aid technology, prioritizing socialization, engagement, and a level of hearing ability that was previously unattainable in noisy, busy scenarios."

To learn more about Signia's Integrated Xperience hearing aid platform, click here.

For high-res images click here.

About Signia
Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant. 

Media Contact:
Alethea Jadick
Griffin360
[email protected] 

SOURCE Signia

