Signia Introduces Breakthrough Rechargeable Super Power Hearing Aid With Up to 61 Hours of Run Time Per Charge - Longer Than Any Other Hearing Aid or Earbud

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovation leader Signia has announced the breakthrough Motion Charge&Go SP X – the hearing industry's first and only rechargeable "super power" hearing aid designed for those with profound hearing loss, that delivers uncompromised hearing with up to 61 hours of run-time per charge. The Motion Charge&Go SP X, and its industry-leading rechargeability, ensures that even individuals with significant hearing loss can enhance their human performance through improved hearing in almost every situation.

"For those with moderate to profound hearing loss, hearing aids don't just provide better hearing, they help provide a better life. It's Signia's mission to make sure wearers have the highest quality devices to stay better connected to their world without any limitations," stated Dr. Tish Ramirez, Signia's Vice President of Professional Relations and Product Management. "Signia Motion Charge&Go SP X delivers industry-best rechargeability and connectivity, ensuring that wearers can hear better in all environments, from catching the total at the grocery checkout line, to the conversations with colleagues, friends and loved ones that give life meaning."

Motion Charge&Go SP X joins two other all-new Motion hearing aids – Motion Charge&Go P X and Motion Charge&Go X – all of which are backed by multiple technology world firsts, including acoustic-motion sensors, Own Voice Processing (OVP™), the Signia app, and more – which, when combined, ensure an optimized hearing experience.

Signa's first-of-its-kind acoustic-motion sensor technology recognizes one's movements and adjusts sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible. Signia's world's-first OVP is a cutting-edge technology that more perfectly reproduces the sound of one's own voice – which is essential for wearer comfort and satisfaction.

The Signia app provides access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities, tinnitus therapy, the Signia Assistant for 24/7 digital support, Signia Telecare for remote care support, Signia Face Mask Mode for better speech understanding through masks, and much more.

These three breakthrough technologies combine to deliver wearers more comfort, control and personalization over their hearing aid experience – automatically making adjustments to ensure an optimal hearing experience while also allowing customization and personalization based on wearer preferences.

"Signia has invested heavily in developing first-of-its-kind, industry-leading technologies – across rechargeability, connectivity, speech understanding, and more," concluded Ramirez. "However, this investment has been made with the sole aim of creating hearing solutions that prove people don't have to be limited by their hearing loss – and that with proper treatment, there's nothing holding them back from performing at their best."

While Signia Motion Charge&Go SP X offers up to 61 hours runtime per charge, Motion Charge&Go P X offers up to 30 hours per charge, and Motion Charge&Go X offers up to 24 hours per charge. All three models of Motion Charge&Go X offer lithium-ion charging and Bluetooth® connectivity.

The Motion Charge&Go X lineup joins Signia's recently announced game-changing hearing aids designed for those with mild hearing loss – Signia Active X – that enhance human performance by providing high-tech hearing support in a discreet earbud form factor.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world's-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

