Signia Introduces World's First Augmented Hearing Technology That Delivers an Immersive, Intelligent Hearing Experience With Exceptional Speech Clarity

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced the launch of its Augmented Xperience (AX) hearing aid platform that intelligently and automatically processes sound to better ensure that listeners always hear clearly – regardless of the listening environment.

Rather than simply amplifying all sounds, Augmented Xperience intelligently understands which sounds should be pulled to the foreground and prioritized, and which should remain in the background.

The net result of this world's first split-processing technology is a fully-immersive and intelligent hearing experience. Sounds shift into the foreground and background naturally and seamlessly depending on the environment, creating an augmented hearing experience that's better than normal hearing in certain situations.[1]

"Hearing isn't always easy – a big group of people talking at the same time, softly spoken talkers in a bustling environment, too much background noise," stated Dr. Leanne Powers Director, Professional Education at Signia. "Augmented Xperience changes the game by understanding which sounds should be brought into focus and which remain in the background – creating an almost superhuman level of hearing that optimizes one's human performance through enhanced hearing in any situation."

The Augmented Xperience platform will debut in Signia's all-new Pure Charge&Go AX hearing aids, compatible with iOS and Android devices and that deliver up to 36 hours of run-time per charge.

Augmented Xperience: A Platform Built On World-First Technologies

The Augmented Xperience platform is rooted in a world's first Augmented Focus™ technology that processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two. It then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in a fully immersive soundscape – like a crowded cafe or an open office environment.

Augmented Focus leverages two independent processors – the first of which addresses 'focus' sounds like the speech of a conversation partner, while the second addresses 'surrounding' sounds like background music or ambient laughter, which create situational awareness and excitement. The two processors capture focus and surrounding sounds independently to create a greater contrast between the two – pulling focus sounds closer and placing surrounding sounds further away.

In addition to Augmented Focus, the AX platform features multiple other technology world firsts, including:

Acoustic-Motion Sensors : Recognize one's movements and adjust sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible.

: Recognize one's movements and adjust sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible. Own Voice Processing (OVP™): More perfectly reproduces the sound of one's own voice – which is essential for wearer comfort and satisfaction.

More perfectly reproduces the sound of one's own voice – which is essential for wearer comfort and satisfaction. Signia Face Mask Mode : Delivers better speech understanding through masks.

Delivers better speech understanding through masks. The Signia app: Provides access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities, tinnitus therapy, the Signia Assistant for 24/7 digital support, Signia Telecare for remote care support, and much more.

"Beyond a hearing aid breakthrough, AX is a significant leap forward for the broader technology industry," continued Powers. "By introducing augmented hearing, people with hearing loss benefit from technology that seamlessly and automatically adapts to what they want to hear."

Signia Pure Charge&Go AX: Combining Modern Design and Ultimate Connectivity

Built on the AX platform, the iconic Pure Charge&Go AX features a sleek hearing aid design that is both comfortable and discreet. As the company's smallest rechargeable hearing aid of its kind, Pure AX's smaller size can make it easier and more comfortable to wear with glasses and/or face masks.

The Pure Charge&Go AX also comes available for individuals with single-sided deafness, and with an optional T-Coil, which enables the wearer to pick up sound signals in public places like train stations, theaters, and museums.

Pure AX boasts up to 36 hours of wear time on a single charge and features convenient connectivity to Android smartphones and iPhone for effortless direct streaming. It is available in Black, Graphite, Dark Champagne, Silver, Pearl White, Fine Gold, Deep Brown, Sandy Brown, Rose Gold, and Beige color options.

For more information on Signia Augmented Xperience, visit here. To learn more about Signia Pure Charge&Go AX, visit here. For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

Contact for journalists:

Daniel Griffin

[email protected]

Phone: +1.845.536.2200

[1] Froehlich M, Freels K, Powers T. Speech recognition benefit obtained from binaural beamforming hearing aids: comparison to omnidirectional and individuals with normal hearing AudiologyOnline: 2015; Article 14338.

SOURCE Signia