Signia Named a Winner in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence

ISELIN, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further demonstrating its commitment to providing best-in-class customer service and experiences to its hearing care professional (HCP) partners, hearing aid innovator Signia has been named a winner of the 2024 Globee Awards for Customer Excellence. This recognition marks the second award win for Signia's customer service and experience teams this year, following a 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award win from the Business Intelligence Group.

The Globee Awards for Customer Excellence is a global award program that honors and celebrates organizations, teams, and individuals who demonstrate exemplary commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Signia was named a silver award winner in the "Achievements in Customer Service Excellence" category, joining other 2024 program winners such as Bank of America, Pfizer, and IBM.

"As the needs of our HCP partners and their patients continue to evolve, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the unparalleled support and service that they deserve," said Corrinne Masto, Vice President of Service Excellence at WS Audiology. "It's an honor to be recognized alongside such exceptional companies, serving as a testament to our successful efforts to transform our support and service offerings for our HCP partners over the last year."

In 2023, Signia reimagined its customer service offerings to deliver a higher level of support by responding faster to customer inquiries and being easier to do business with. As part of this top-to-bottom transformation, Signia expanded its call center from individual groups of departments to a collective, scaled approach – ultimately gaining crucial flexibility and stability. This change also brought a greater level of collaboration, development, and top-quality performance to Signia's customer service.

During this undertaking, Signia also designed, engineered, and built an entirely new 95,000 square foot production and distribution hub to localize production closer to their North American partners to avoid challenges resulting from overseas production, such as bottlenecks and shortages that arise from geo-political challenges, extreme time differences, and unforeseen global developments.

"This recognition is a reflection of our dedicated customer service team members who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our HCP partners and their patients every single day," added Julie Mistove, Senior Director of Customer Service at Signia. "In the past year alone, our customer service offerings have grown tremendously – but we view this as only our starting point. Our commitment to investing in and expanding our customer service and experience programs will remain our highest priority, ensuring customer service programs remain the gold standard for the entire hearing care industry."

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

