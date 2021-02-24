Signia Showcases Advanced Xperience Hearing Aid & Tinnitus Solutions for Veterans at JDVAC 2021

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced it will showcase its industry-leading Xperience hearing aids and tinnitus solutions at JDVAC 2021 that enable veterans to enhance their human performance through improved hearing in every situation.

JDVAC, the Joint Defense Veterans Audiology Conference, is produced annually by the Association of VA Audiologists (AVAA) and the Military Audiology Association (MAA) and is taking place virtually this year from March 1-3. Signia will be exhibiting at a virtual booth and will spotlight its latest Signia Xperience hearing aids offered to veterans through the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and to active military through the Department of Defense (DoD), including its Pure Charge&Go X, Pure 312 X, Styletto X and CROS X hearing aids.

"Each year, JDVAC provides us with a terrific opportunity to connect with the VA audiologist community and highlight the latest Signia innovations that are enabling our veterans to live their best lives through optimized hearing in any situation," stated John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "Whether it's sound amplification, improved speech intelligibility or tinnitus therapy, Signia delivers some of the most iconic innovations in the hearing aid market, helping VA and DoD audiologists to give veterans and active military an edge through enhanced hearing performance."

Throughout the conference, Signia staff will engage with attendees and be available to answer any questions about Signia solutions. Signia will also showcase a 15-minute video CEU outlining current Signia products and benefits, in addition to a variety of downloadable, educational content to provide attendees with useful product information alongside research and whitepapers on how these solutions can help veterans with hearing loss.

In addition to the exhibition, Dr. Gus Mueller, a luminary in the industry and Signia advisor, and Dr. Carol Meyers, Manager, Clinical Education at Signia, will lead an informative session on the latest solutions from Signia, helping attendees discover how connectivity, core signal processing and personalization provide practical and significant benefits to veteran patients in their everyday activities. The presentation, titled "Distinctive Innovations from Signia," will take place on Wednesday, March 3 at 9:30am CST.

Signia Xperience hearing aids showcased at JDVAC are backed by multiple audiology and technology world firsts, such as acoustic-motion sensors, Own Voice Processing (OVP™), the Signia app, and more. These innovations are designed to combat stigma, drive adoption, and ultimately enable veterans to optimize their human performance through enhanced hearing. Conference attendees can expect to see the following innovations from Signia at JDVAC 2021:

Signia's industry-leading tinnitus solutions, including Signia's proprietary Notch Therapy. Signia Notch Therapy provides amplification with a notch filter set to correspond to the individual's tinnitus frequency. With veterans having higher rates of tinnitus than the general public, innovative solutions like Notch Therapy can help ease symptoms tremendously.

Signa's first-of-its-kind acoustic-motion sensor technology, which recognizes one's movements and adjusts sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible.

Signia's world's-first Own Voice Processing, a cutting-edge technology that processes the wearer's voice separately from other sounds, leading to higher user satisfaction with the sound of their own voice.

The Signia app, which provides access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities, tinnitus therapy, the Signia Assistant for a more personalized listening experience and 24/7 digital support, Signia TeleCare for remote care support, Signia Face Mask Mode for better speech understanding through masks, and much more.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

