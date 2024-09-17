Signia Styletto IX Named a Winner of the 2024 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

Recognized in the Hearing Aid Design category, Styletto IX features Signia's world-first Slim Receiver-in Canal (Slim-RIC) hearing aid form factor.

ISELIN, N.J. , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that its Styletto IX hearing aid has been named a winner of the 2024 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™, underscoring its commitment to fusing cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design to revolutionize the hearing aid experience.

The annual awards program hosted by Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) celebrates cutting-edge technological advancements and achievements within the hearing industry. Signia was named a winner in the Hearing Aid Design category.

"Hearing aid stigma and hearing in noisy environments remain the foremost problems for those with hearing loss," Signia U.S. President Mike O'Neil said today. "With Styletto IX, we're delivering the highest quality combination of design and technology, helping wearers to feel confident and comfortable in their hearing aids. This recognition is a testament to our efforts in breaking down the stigma of hearing loss and allowing users to unleash the power of conversation to lead more engaged and connected lives."

Styletto IX is the world's slimmest, most innovative Slim Receiver-in-Canal (Slim-RIC) hearing aid that breaks down stigma surrounding hearing aids while delivering exceptional speech clarity in noise. It's designed for wearers who are especially style conscious and looking for a distinctive and refined hearing aid that delivers a substantial improvement to their hearing.

Built on Signia's Integrated Xperience (IX) hearing aid platform, Styletto IX is engineered to help wearers listen and contribute in even the noisiest environments and most dynamic conversations. It features Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments, allowing wearers to engage, interact, and participate in immersive group conversations regardless of their location, movement, and noise level.

Additionally, the hearing aids boast a battery that can last a full day with up to 20 hours of runtime, and the new Styletto IX charging case, which provides five full portable charges before needing to charge the case via Qi wireless technology or by plugging it into an outlet.

"We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of hearing aid aesthetics and performance, delivering solutions that not only enhance listening experiences but also feature sophisticated, modern designs that hearing aid users are proud to wear," concludes O'Neil.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

About the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

The Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™ is a global awards program created to honor and recognize innovation within the hearing industry. Since its inception, the program has helped raise over $30,000 for hearing-related charities. Learn more at https://hearinghealthmatters.org/hearing-technology-innovator-awards/ .

About HHTM

Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) provides timely information and lively insights to anyone who cares about hearing loss. Readers and contributors are drawn from many sectors of the hearing field, including practitioners, researchers, manufacturers, educators, and, importantly, consumers with hearing loss and those who love them. By involving all these groups, we hope to bridge the gaps in knowledge that so often divide them. To learn more, visit HearingHealthMatters.org .

