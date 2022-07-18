Signia Supports the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 2022 National Veterans Golden Age Games to Promote Healing, Health and Wellness

With the mission to enhance human performance through better hearing, Signia is pleased to support US veterans at the country's largest sports and recreation competition for veterans 55 years of age and older.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced it will support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) as a Gold Sponsor to promote healing, health and wellness. This gold-level sponsorship furthers Signia's commitment to enhance human performance for veterans and VA audiologists through best-in-class hearing technology.

The 36th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games, taking place in Sioux Falls, SD from July 18-23, 2022, consists of sports and recreational competitive events for veterans 55 years of age and older and is considered the largest sports and recreation competition for this age group of military veterans in the country.

"We applaud all the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and other sponsors for making this incredible event possible. We are honored to support the mission of the NVGAG, which for over three decades has demonstrated the rehabilitation value that wellness and fitness provide to our American veterans," said John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "Like VA, Signia is committed to helping veterans thrive in their active lifestyles by optimizing hearing in all environments. Whether it's at the gym, basketball court or golf course with friends, better hearing is essential for veterans to perform exceptionally."

Through its cutting-edge Augmented Xperience (AX) platform and tinnitus solutions, Signia helps to improve the quality of life for all veterans with hearing loss and tinnitus. The AX platform is rooted in the world's first Augmented Focus™ technology that processes speech and background noise separately and then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in noisy environments – like a busy soccer field or basketball court.

Signia's AX technology comes in the popular Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) and custom In-the-Ear (ITE) styles, both of which can fit most veterans. Signia also offers the only contactless rechargeable custom ITE available through the VA. Both the RICs and customs can be programmed to take advantage of Signia's unique Notch Therapy for treating tinnitus, a common affliction among veterans. They come with the Signia app, which gives veterans intuitive access to Signia TeleCare for accessing their audiologists remotely and Signia Assistant, for real-time customization of settings using artificial intelligence.

The hearing aids also offer three new benefits:

Signia HandsFree empowers wearers with select iOS devices to hold conversations through their Signia AX hearing aids without speaking directly into their phone or tablet.

empowers wearers with select iOS devices to hold conversations through their Signia AX hearing aids without speaking directly into their phone or tablet. Auto EchoShield automatically analyzes the listening environment and adjusts to reduce annoying echoes and reverberation in every kind of room.

automatically analyzes the listening environment and adjusts to reduce annoying echoes and reverberation in every kind of room. Own Voice Processing (OVP™) 2.0, processes the wearer's voice separately from other sounds so they can speak comfortably and confidently, without being distracted by the sound of their own voice.

"Along with unparalleled support every step of the way, Signia strives to help VA audiologists nationwide enhance the lives of veterans through state-of-the-art technology," said Murray. "We are proud to deliver for veterans with innovative, cutting-edge solutions that support their active lifestyles, and we congratulate all those veterans competing in this year's National Veterans Golden Age Games."

For more information on Signia's VA market hearing aid solutions, click here . To learn more about the National Veterans Golden Age Games, click here .

For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

