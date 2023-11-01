Signia's Integrated Xperience Hearing Aids are Now Available to Veterans, Active Military Members, and American Indians, Enabling Unprecedented Sound Clarity in Even the Most Immersive Group Conversations

The groundbreaking technology will be available through the VA and other government agencies in Signia's Pure Charge&Go IX, the company's most flexible receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that its all-new Integrated Xperience (IX) hearing aid platform supported by the breakthrough Pure Charge&Go IX model is now available to military veterans through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists, active military members through U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) audiologists, and American Indians through the Indian Health Service (IHS).

Integrated Xperience is the world's first hearing aid platform capable of pinpointing multiple conversation partners in real-time – providing unprecedented sound clarity and definition for wearers in multi-speaker scenarios, even when the wearer or speakers are in motion. Pure Charge&Go IX, the company's most flexible receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid, is the first model to launch on the Integrated Xperience platform through the VA and other government agencies.

"Eliminating barriers to social interaction and meaningful conversation is a crucial development in hearing aid technology, and one that can have a profound impact on the quality of life for our country's veterans, active military members, and American Indians," said John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "With Signia Integrated Xperience, every conversation is a powerful opportunity to cultivate deeper connections with friends, family, colleagues, and beyond, reinforcing Signia's commitment to delivering premier technology and unparalleled support to groups that need it most."

In a study focused on speech performance in a group conversation scenario, Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech understanding, with 95% of participants experiencing greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to without.1

Signia Integrated Xperience leverages insights into changing positions of speakers to ensure uninterrupted engagement in even the most noisy, immersive environments – creating more engaging conversations that allow veterans to truly contribute and ultimately enjoy a more rich and meaningful life.

Created on the foundation of Signa's innovative Augmented Focus™ split processing technology which processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two, Integrated Xperience features an all-new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments – allowing veterans to engage, interact, and participate in immersive group conversations regardless of their location, movement, and noise level.

The Integrated Xperience platform makes its debut in Signia's all-new Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids – offering a substantial improvement in conversational ability for veterans.

Pure Charge&Go IX features the company's all-new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution – which enables enhanced group conversation performance for veterans with mild to severe hearing loss. The model also features Signia's Own Voice Processing (OVP) 2.0 technology, which ensures own-voice comfort that activates whenever a wearer speaks to keep their voice sounding natural and clear.

The new hearing aid is also compatible with the AI-powered Signia Assistant, which is supported by a cloud-based Deep Neural Network (DNN) to understand the wearer's environment and adapt the hearing aids to provide personalized support.

Furthermore, Pure Charge&Go IX delivers enhanced, future-proof connectivity – ready for the upcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard and currently equipped with iOS, ASHA, and Bluetooth operability.

The model is also available as IX CROS for wearers with single-sided deafness, and with an optional T-Coil that allows veterans to connect to public sound systems in places like airports, concert halls, universities and more.

"With Signia Integrated Xperience, we're delivering a solution that empowers veterans and military members to actively contribute to every conversation, creating a reality where every conversation becomes a positive experience," added Murray. "We're thrilled to be offering this next generation of hearing aid technology and are excited to witness the difference it makes in the lives of veterans."

