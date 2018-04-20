Signicast Acquires Texas Based Consolidated Casting Corporation

"The addition of Consolidated Casting extends our footprint in the United States, expands our services to the oil & gas sector, and provides added capacity for existing and new markets. We are excited to have the Consolidated Casting employees join our division," says Clayton Tychkowsky, CEO Signicast Division.

Consolidated Casting is a great fit for Signicast and the Form Technologies platform as they are equally customer focused and employee driven. Their current facility also provides further opportunity for future Signicast growth and expansion. Additionally, the acquisition gives current Consolidated Casting customers access to the entire Form Technologies platform of precision manufacturers including, Signicast, Dynacast, and OptiMIM. The transition will ensure every customer receives not only the stability of the Form business but knowledgeable insight and expertise during each stage of the design and manufacturing process.

About Signicast

For over 50 years, Signicast has helped leading manufacturers overcome their most pressing commercial challenges. We help them work faster, using state-of-the-art automation to deliver components in a fraction of the time of old-school alternatives. We help them unleash radical innovation with manufacturing experts who know how to push the limits of investment casting in every possible way. And we help them drive greater competitiveness, removing cost at every stage, and unlocking true just-in-time efficiencies. We can do this because we refuse to limit our ambition for our customers' success to current thinking or yesterday's processes.

About Form Technologies, Inc.

In today's cut-throat global markets, manufacturers must deliver more innovative products faster than ever before. They must be able to out-think, out-pace, and out-perform competitors if they are to survive and thrive. And there is no room for failure.

Form Technologies and its portfolio of companies offer a direct route to sustained competitive advantage.

Designing and delivering the highest quality precision components, we give our customers freedom to create the products their customers' value most. We support them with unparalleled expertise from the most knowledgeable professionals in the industry. And, with 26 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries, we have the scale and capacity to deliver virtually any volume, anywhere around the globe.

