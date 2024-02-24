SIGNIFICANCE APPLAUDS THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS (USMC) ON ITS AUDIT OPINION

Woman-owned small business (EDWOSB) government consulting company supports and congratulates the Marine Corps on its clean audit opinion

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. applauds the United States Marine Corps (USMC) on its well-deserved unmodified "clean" audit opinion. The USMC is the first Military Service within the Department of Defense to receive an unmodified audit opinion – an incredible achievement which showcases the organization's commitment to financial accountability and transparency in its operations.

The USMC has undergone a rigorous two-year audit cycle which encompassed a thorough review of its financial statement line items and internal controls framework. The auditor, contracted through the Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General (IG), recognized the USMC for its commitment to financial transparency, adherence to audit regulations, and robust internal control environments. This unmodified opinion reflects the USMC's dedication to maintaining these standards of financial integrity and accountability and captures the Marine Corps' dedication to fiscal responsibility.

Significance is honored to have assisted the Marine Corps in its significant transition from its legacy financial management system to Defense Agency Initiative (DAI), a modern and comprehensive end-to-end business system. We supported the sustainment of the real property baseline, evaluated and implemented improved procedures, helped implement multiple internal controls, and re-engineered many vital business processes. Our long-standing support played a direct role in the USMC achieving this remarkable milestone. We remain dedicated to supporting our client in sustaining the unmodified opinion.

The USMC has consistently prioritized a culture of compliance and excellence, and Significance is excited to be a small part of this achievement. We are thrilled to support various offices within the USMC, including Programs and Resources, Marine Corps Installations Command, Deputy Commandant for Information, Administration and Resource Management, and Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa.

As the USMC celebrates this groundbreaking achievement, Significance reaffirms its commitment to supporting the DoD in financial excellence. The collaboration between Significance and the USMC will continue to strengthen, driving further success in meeting and exceeding the sustainment of the monumental achievement.

Read the USMC's statement at https://www.marines.mil/News/Press-Releases/Press-Release-Display/Article/3686089/marine-corps-passes-fy23-audit/

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD.  Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

SOURCE Significance, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

