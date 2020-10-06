Significance Can, And Did

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. an Economically-Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), head-quartered in Annapolis, MD, has received a contract worth over $7M to support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD (A&S)) Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics Equipment Management Support. The 5-year prime contract award will provide Program Management support for Logistic and Fleet Management operations to OUSD (A&S). Significance will assist the Department of Defense to improve Government Personal Property and Equipment accountability and Non-Tactical Vehicle Fleet Management. Significance, with teaming partner AOC Solutions from Fairfax, VA, combined to bring best of breed capabilities to this effort.

Significance is a professional services firm providing innovative management consulting solutions and best practices to the federal government, primarily in the Department of Defense. Significance's expertise includes financial management, audit readiness, asset management, and business system implementation. Significance excels at enabling clients to realize operational efficiencies, implement and sustain process improvements, improve overall performance, and reduce costs.

Mary Ahern-Snyder, Significance founder and President stated, "Using a combination of emerging technology coupled with great people might sound like a simple solution but it makes a difference" She further explained that all Significance employees are invaluable and she "loves watching everyone work together as a team."

With this new contract, Significance has (7) new positions and seeking to expand their already impressive subject matter expertise in both Fleet Management and Government Equipment.

