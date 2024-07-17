SIGNIFICANCE INC. ANNOUNCES AWARD OF MAJOR SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONTRACT

Growing government contractor will provide essential support for SBA Office of Performance, Planning and OPPCFO

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces they were recently awarded three pivotal task orders under the overall BPA to 1) provide budget and strategic planning support in the National Capital Region, 2) provide fraud risk management support to the Office of Performance, Planning, and the Chief Financial Officer (OPPCFO), and 3) provide loan accounting support services in Denver, CO. The mission of the U.S. SBA is to help Americans start, grow, and build resilient businesses. The OPPCFO, responsible for the financial leadership of the Agency, oversees all Agency disbursements, planning, budgeting, analysis, acquisitions, risk management, program evaluation, and performance management functions. Significance has been financial management support for these critical functions to government agencies for more than 10 years.

"This contract with the SBA underscores Significance's dedication to excellence and innovation in client service. We look forward to future opportunities to support the SBA's mission of empowering small businesses and fostering economic resilience across America" said Mary Ahern Snyder, Founder, President, and CEO of Significance Inc.

"The pandemic significantly increased the responsibilities of the OPPCFO, adding complexity to program requirements aimed at aiding small business proprietors. Significance brings proven expertise, strategic capabilities, and a trusted, highly capable team to support the SBA in meeting this increased challenge" said Leland Owens, Significance's Vice President of Delivery. "We are honored to have been selected for this important work by the SBA and look forward to helping the organization achieve its mission in the years ahead."

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company is trusted to provide government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

