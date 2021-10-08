Significance Inc. Awarded NAVFAC Contract

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today the recent award of a task order for manpower staffing studies and the development, implementation, and validation of internal controls for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Asset Management (AM) Business Line (BL), at headquarters and locations world-wide. This task order, under prime contract N62470-20-D-0019, leverages Significance's unique expertise with the Navy real property community in providing the following key services:

Periodic inventory support

Internal control development, implementation, and validation

Real property community management plan development

Organizational design/transformation

"Significance has been working with NAVFAC for 4 years by building strong relationships and providing the expertise they need to achieve their mission. We are honored to have earned their trust and to be continuing our work with them in the years ahead," said Mary Ahern Snyder, founder and President of Significance. "We look forward to continuing our rapid growth by building on the value we provide to the Navy and other DoD clients."

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

