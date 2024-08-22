'Significance Of Wealth' Podcast Features Photo-Match Authenticator of Babe Ruth's Called-Shot Jersey to be Sold at Auction This Weekend

Destiny Family Office's Tom Ruggie Interviews Barry Meisel of MeiGray Group, about what Heritage Auctions is calling "the most significant piece of sports memorabilia in the world"

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office, and Barry Meisel, president and chief operating officer of MeiGray Group – and a pioneer in sports memorabilia authentication - recently discussed MeiGray's work in photo-match authenticating Babe Ruth's "Called-Shot" jersey. The conversation aired during an episode of Ruggie's Significance of Wealth podcast.

Destiny Family Office

The two focused on the meticulous process of photo matching and the story behind the potentially record-breaking Babe Ruth jersey being offered this weekend by Heritage Auctions, the world's largest collectibles auctioneer.

Ruggie, an avid collector himself, is also an entrepreneur, author, and speaker, who has earned national prominence for helping high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth collectors incorporate their collections as an asset class in all their financial, estate and tax planning. Meisel is a renowned figure in the sports memorabilia industry, known for his pioneering work in photo matching. From game-worn jersey collector to establishing MeiGray in 1997, Barry has revolutionized how collectors authenticate valuable sports artifacts, ensuring that each item is genuine and accurately represented.

In this episode of the podcast, Meisel discusses the meticulous research process that authenticated this iconic jersey, worn by Ruth in 1932, during Game 3 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. After being heckled by fans and Cubs players, it is thought that Ruth "called his shot" with a motion and then connected for the longest home run in Wrigley Field history.

The Destiny Family Office Significance of Wealth Podcast engages in in-depth discussions with industry experts who offer listeners valuable perspectives on the family office space, private investments, and the world of collectibles.

This podcast goes beyond the concept of accumulating wealth to understanding its true impact on family legacy, passion, and purpose.

