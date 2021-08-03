Significant Consumption for Cream Based Desserts to Boost Demand for Mascarpone Cheese Through 2031: Persistence Market Research

Demand for fast food is growing tremendously in developing markets as a result of busier lifestyles, increasing demand for consumption of functional and beverages, and rising disposal income of consumers. Most of the younger generation and working-class demographic consume fast food at least once a day. This growing trend of consumption of fast food has a significant impact on the cheese market, as cheese is widely used for processing a variety of fast food products.

Cheese is also a staple in households in developed countries, as it is used in breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global mascarpone cheese market over the coming years.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25546

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The mascarpone cheese market in countries of South Asia & East Asia is expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.7% and 9.9%, respectively, through 2031.

& is expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.7% and 9.9%, respectively, through 2031. Regular mascarpone cheese is witnessing a prominent market value share at more than 93.3%. Different types of flavored mascarpone cheese products are also becoming popular among consumers, covering revenue of around US$ 393.6 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Key contributing factor for the high production ratio of mascarpone cheese is wide application in the food industry in bakery products, desserts, confectionery, ice creams, and processed food.

North America and Europe hold more than 60% share of the global market share, mainly on the back of high consumption of mascarpone cheese-based products in these regions.

and hold more than 60% share of the global market share, mainly on the back of high consumption of mascarpone cheese-based products in these regions. The foodservice industry holds a market value share around 46.4%, while the retail/household sector is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of more than 11.2% in South Asia and 10.5% in the Europe , respectively.

and 10.5% in the , respectively. The U.S. and China hold significant shares for mascarpone cheese in North America and East Asia , respectively.

hold significant shares for mascarpone cheese in and , respectively. COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the demand for mascarpone cheese. However, with increasing demand for bakery, savoury snacks, functional food products, losses are expected to be recovered in the near term.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/25546

"Mascarpone cheese has varied applications in the food industry as a substitute for creams, and in desserts, sauces, ready-to-cook dishes, soups, and others," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Mascarpone cheese manufacturers are focusing on increasing its application by investing in research & development to develop new products. Manufacturers who are a part of the global market are expected to continue coming up with numerous innovations to expand their product ranges.

In the French market, Fista Group works in partnership with Jeneil, a company specialized in 100% natural dairy flavors. Jeneil is known in particular for the use of the EMC process (enzyme modified cheese) for elaborating cheese natural flavors.

In 2020, Newlat Food S.p.A acquired Italy -based leading milk and milk ingredient manufacturer Centrale del Latte d'Italia ("CLI"). With this acquisition, the company reached revenue of over US$ 589.6 Mn and became the third-largest operator in the milk & dairy sector in Italy .

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25546

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global mascarpone cheese market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of flavor (flavored and regular) and end use (food and beverages, foodservice, and retail/household), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.