Significant Contract Renewals Reaffirms MiX Telematics' Leading Position in Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), has re-affirmed its position as the leading provider of fleet management solutions for the Oil and Gas sector in the Middle East, with two major customers in the region signing multi-year contract renewals.

Both customers in the sector have been longstanding users of MiX Telematics' premium fleet management solution and have a combined fleet size of almost 2,000 vehicles. One contract was extended for five years and the other for two years.

The fleets consist of both heavy and light vehicles and MiX's solution has played a significant role in improving the safety of their drivers. One major issue in particular that MiX Telematics has been able to help address is reducing the amount of over-speeding occurrences as well as dramatically improving their driver behaviour and overall performance.

"These significant contract renewals are testimony to the results we've been able to deliver consistently over an extended period of time. Our proven track record in this and other sectors is demonstrated through our extensive and growing customer base across a number of different markets in the Middle East as well as globally," said Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer of MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 789,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager (International)

T: +27-76-091-8221

E: melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

SOURCE MiX Telematics