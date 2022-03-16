Significant Expansion of Solar and Energy Storage Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers

The approved expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects, as well as power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 24 other projects owned by third-party developers. The projects will help advance Dominion Energy's path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and meet the future energy needs of its customers.

"This is another significant milestone in Virginia's transition to energy independence," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. "These projects will support thousands of good jobs and hundreds of millions in economic activity in communities across Virginia. This is a positive step forward for our customers, the environment and Virginia's economy."

Construction of the 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 jobs. The projects are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023 and will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customers' monthly bill.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy