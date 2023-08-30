Significant First Responder Biomarker Improvements Drive InsideTracker to Launch Custom Blood Test Panel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personalized health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people live healthier longer, announces the introduction of a new, customized blood testing panel specifically created to address the unique health challenges of first responders.

First responders are consistently "less healthy" at the time of baseline testing than the general InsideTracker population, according to new research released today. However, the data also revealed that first responders saw a higher rate of improvement for specific biomarkers, prompting the company to launch a custom blood test panel.

First responders—including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, nurses and EMTs—dedicate themselves to serving and protecting their communities in times of crisis. However, the nature of their demanding and high-stress professions exposes them to elevated health risks with cardiovascular health and stress.

InsideTracker data verified that first responders are consistently "less healthy" at the time of baseline testing than the general InsideTracker population. However, the data also revealed that first responders saw a higher rate of improvement for specific biomarkers. View the analysis of key blood biomarkers for healthspan in first responders paper here.

For example, first responders showed significantly lower HDL ("good") cholesterol levels (nearly 4 points lower) in their initial test results when compared to the general population. This was a critical finding because lower HDL cholesterol levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Yet, upon retesting with InsideTracker, 65 percent of first responders saw improvements in HDL cholesterol, compared to only 49 percent observed in the general population.

The data also revealed areas where InsideTracker can provide additional support to first responders. Consistent with previous studies on first responders, the stress hormone cortisol improved at a decreased rate compared to the general population. The data signals a real opportunity for InsideTracker to provide achievable tools that first responders can leverage to improve their stress levels.

Recognizing the urgent need to prioritize the well-being of these courageous individuals, InsideTracker rallied to develop a customized first responder blood panel for testing, analysis, and personalized recommendations to support heart health, metabolic function, stress management and reduce inflammation.

The specialized panel features nine carefully curated biomarkers to help mitigate the increased risk of cardiovascular disease and improve the overall wellness of the first responder community. These biomarkers include ApoB, total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, glucose, triglycerides, HbA1c, hsCRP and cortisol.

"With first responders being particularly at risk for long-term health concerns, it was easy to explore a solution uniquely tailored to their needs," said Tara Hendricks, Chief Operating Officer, InsideTracker. "Our new first responders' blood test is designed to help sound the alarm on potential health risks and provide science-validated lifestyle changes to make meaningful improvements to their health and longevity."

InsideTracker is deeply committed to the well-being of the first responder community, which diligently serves their communities every day. As a token of appreciation and support, InsideTracker will be donating 10% of the sale price of each First Responder Panel to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring fallen firefighters and providing resources to their families. Click here to learn more.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide designed to help you live healthier longer.

By analyzing your body's biomarkers, InsideTracker objectively assesses the current state of your well-being. Then, their A.I.-powered platform uses findings from thousands of scientific peer-reviewed publications and over ten billion biomarker data points to generate a custom set of actionable recommendations and insights.

Integrated within an intuitive mobile app, InsideTracker reveals your personalized path to improving your health and longevity from the inside out.

Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition. Follow InsideTracker on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

