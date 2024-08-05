Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade at Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project to Underpin Impending PEA

Figure 7: Plan view of CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite geological model – all lenses. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 8: Inclined view of CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite geological model looking down dip (70°) – all lenses (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 9: Side view of CV5 geological model looking north (340°) – all lenses – illustrating the scale of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 10: Side view of CV5 geological model looking south (160°) – all lenses. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 11: Side view of CV5 geological model looking north (340°) – principal pegmatite only. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 12: Oblique view of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (classified material unconstrained) (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 13: Oblique view of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (classified material unconstrained) overlaid with geological model (semi-transparent light red) (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 14: Oblique view of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite block model with respect to applied open-pit and underground conceptual mining constraint shapes (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 15: Oblique view of the Indicated (green) and Inferred (blue) block model classifications for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 16 (top): Select views of classified block model (CV5) highlighting the Nova Zone and continuity of high-grade mineralization along strike (blocks >2% Li2O at top and middle, blocks >3% Li2O at bottom). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 16 (middle): Select views of classified block model (CV5) highlighting the Nova Zone and continuity of high-grade mineralization along strike (blocks >2% Li2O at top and middle, blocks >3% Li2O at bottom). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 16 (bottom): Select views of classified block model (CV5) highlighting the Nova Zone and continuity of high-grade mineralization along strike (blocks >2% Li2O at top and middle, blocks >3% Li2O at bottom). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 17: Cross-section of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite block model with conceptual mining constraint shapes. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 18: Cross-section of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (Nova Zone) with conceptual mining constraints shapes. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 19: Plan view of CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite geological model – all lenses. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 20: Inclined view of CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite geological model looking down dip (25°) – all lenses (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 21: Plan view of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (classified material unconstrained) (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 22: Plan view of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (classified material unconstrained) overlaid with geological model (semi-transparent light red). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 23: Oblique view of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (classified material unconstrained) with respect to applied open-pit and underground conceptual mining constraint shapes (not to scale). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 24: Plan view of the Indicated (green) and Inferred (blue) block model classifications for the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 25: Plan view of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model with >2% Li2O blocks presented. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 26: Plan view of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model, highlighting the Vega Zone, with >3% Li2O blocks presented. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 27: Cross-section of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (Vega Zone), with conceptual open-pit constraint shapes. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 28: Cross-section of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite block model (west arm) with conceptual open-pit and underground constraint shapes. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 29: Shaakichiuwaanaan Property and regional infrastructure. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 30: Principal spodumene pegmatite body outcropping at CV5 with drill hole CF21-001 in forefront (left); typical mineralization from drill core at CV5 (right). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 31: Principal spodumene pegmatite outcrop at CV13 (looking northeast). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 32: Property geology and mineral exploration trends. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 33: Spodumene pegmatite clusters at the Property discovered to date. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 34: Diamond drill hole locations at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which form the basis of the MRE. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 35: Channel locations at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite included in the MRE. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 36: Diamond drill hole and channel locations at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, which form the basis of the MRE. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Figure 37: Metallurgical testwork results of global lithium recoveries for HLS and DMS for the CV5 Pegmatite. The estimated recovery of a three-size range DMS concentrator is shown as a recovery curve (generating a 5.5 % Li2O concentrate). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project (formerly known as Corvette) reaffirmed as the largest lithium pegmatite Mineral Resource in the Americas and the 8 th largest globally : Consolidated Mineral Resource statement (CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites) 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated , and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , Inferred .

The Company remains on track to provide the market with a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite by the end of the September quarter based on the Mineral Resource Estimate announced herein.

Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource includes 6.9 km of collective strike length now confirmed to host continuous spodumene pegmatite Mineral Resources (4.6 km at CV5 and 2.3 km at CV13).

(4.6 km at CV5 and 2.3 km at CV13). Significant growth potential – both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites remain open along strike at both ends, and to depth.

– both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites remain open along strike at both ends, and to depth. Cut-off grade sensitivity analysis defines significant tonnage at very high grade , primarily reflecting the Nova and Vega zone discoveries at CV5 and CV13, respectively.

, primarily reflecting the Nova and zone discoveries at CV5 and CV13, respectively. Mineral Resource Estimate includes only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites . It does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14.

. It does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14. The Company intends to aggressively advance the remaining infill drilling at CV5 to underpin a maiden ore reserve and Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3-2025.

Darren L. Smith, Vice President of Exploration, comments: "This is a significant update to our Mineral Resource Estimate at Shaakichiuwaanaan, which now includes both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites as well as a significant amount of resources now classified as Indicated. This resource update objectively reaffirms the Tier 1 nature of the spodumene pegmatites that define the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project. Further, with both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites remaining open, as well as multiple spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property still to be drill tested, significant potential for further resource growth is evident."

"Exploration success in this industry is never less than a team effort. In this regard, I would like to acknowledge the dedication, work ethic, and contributions from the exploration and development teams, our supporting service providers and consultants, and finally our Chisasibi community workers who have all helped advance Shaakichiuwaanaan through to this key milestone on the path to potential production," added Mr. Smith.

Ken Brinsden, President, CEO, and Managing Director, comments: "This is a significant accomplishment for our team and a major milestone for the Company as we cement the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project's position as one of the most important new hard rock lithium assets globally."

"The delivery of a substantial maiden Indicated Resource of over 80 million tonnes is a major milestone which will underpin development studies, while the continued growth of the overall resource – in conjunction with the Exploration Target announced separately today – highlights the Tier-1 scale of the mineral system and the enormous potential for further growth. I am immensely proud of our team members and consultants who continue to put a significant focus on safety and quality deliverables as we move forward through the various phases of development".

"As we advance towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the near-term for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, and further towards a Feasibility Study scheduled for completion Q3 2025, the Company is firmly positioned as a leading candidate to provide long-term spodumene supply to the North American and European markets," added Mr. Brinsden.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce an updated consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or "Consolidated MRE") for the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project") – formerly known as Corvette – located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and is accessible year-round by all-season road. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of CV5.

The updated Consolidated MRE for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project includes both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites for a total of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, for 4.88 Mt contained lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") (Table 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2). Presented by resource location/name, this MRE includes 78.6 Mt at 1.43% Li 2 O Indicated and 43.3 Mt at 1.25% Li 2 O Inferred at CV5, and 1.5 Mt at 1.62% Li 2 O Indicated and 19.1 Mt at 1.46% Li 2 O Inferred at CV13. The cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (see footnotes in Table 1 for details). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability

The Consolidated MRE for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, including that of the CV5 Pegmatite on its own, reaffirms it – by a wide margin – as the largest lithium pegmatite Mineral Resource in the Americas and 8th largest globally (Figure 1, Figure 2, Appendix 2, and Appendix 3). These metrics and context firmly reaffirm and entrench the Project as a Tier 1, world class lithium pegmatite asset.

A primary objective of the drilling completed subsequent to the July 2023 MRE, was to target a significant upgrade from Inferred resources to Indicated resources, which correlates to a more robust Mineral Resource with higher confidence classification. As a result, in addition to the overall size of the MRE increasing compared to the maiden MRE (see news release dated July 30, 2023), a significant amount of the resource has now been classified as Indicated (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O) compared to no Indicated resources being classified in the maiden MRE.

The Consolidated MRE statement for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, presented in Table 1, includes only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites, which remain open at both ends along strike and to depth along most of their length. Therefore, this Consolidated MRE does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14 (Figure 3 and Figure 33). Collectively, this highlights a considerable potential for resource growth through continued drill exploration at the Property.

The Mineral Resource statement and relevant disclosure, sensitivity analysis, peer comparison, geological and block model views, and cross-sections are presented in the following figures and tables. A detailed overview of the MRE and Project is presented in the following sections in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8.

MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT (NI 43-101)

Table 1: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Statement for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.

Pegmatite Classification Tonnes Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Contained Li 2 O

(Mt) Contained LCE

(Mt) CV5 & CV13 Indicated 80,130,000 1.44 163 1.15 2.85 Inferred 62,470,000 1.31 147 0.82 2.03

• Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the CIM Definition Standards (2014). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues. • The independent Competent Person (CP), as defined under JORC, and Qualified Person (QP), as defined by NI 43–101 for this estimate is Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, BBA Engineering Ltd. The Effective Date of the estimate is June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). • Estimation was completed using a combination of ordinary kriging and inverse distance squared (ID2) in Leapfrog Edge software with dynamic anisotropy search ellipse on specific domains. • Drill hole composites at 1 m in length. Block size is 10 m x 5 m x 5 m with sub-blocking. • Both underground and open-pit conceptual mining shapes were applied as constraints to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Cut-off grades for open-pit constrained resources are 0.40% Li 2 O for both CV5 and CV13, and for underground constrained resources are 0.60% Li 2 O for CV5 and 0.80% Li 2 O for CV13. Open-pit and underground Mineral Resource constraints are based on a spodumene concentrate price of US$1,500/tonne (6% basis FOB Bécancour) and an exchange rate of 0.76 USD/CAD. • Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. • Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. • Conversion factors used: Li 2 O = Li x 2.153; LCE (i.e., Li 2 CO 3 ) = Li 2 O x 2.473, Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. • Densities for pegmatite blocks (both CV5 & CV13) were estimated using a linear regression function (SG = 0.0688x Li 2 O% + 2.625) derived from the specific gravity ("SG") field measurements and Li 2 O grade. Non-pegmatite blocks were assigned a fixed SG based on the field measurement median value of their respective lithology.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE covers a collective strike length of approximately 6.9 km, drill hole to drill hole (4.6 km at CV5, and 2.3 km at CV13). Further, the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated along the same geological trend, separated by approximately 2.9 km, and therefore this corridor is considered highly prospective for lithium pegmatite (Figure 3). This corridor remains to be drill tested; however, current interpretation of the collective dataset over the trend indicates a reasonable potential for connectivity of the pegmatite body(s). As such, given the similar mineralogy, geochemistry, host geological and structural trend, and close proximity to each other (< 3 km), the MREs for the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites have been presented as a consolidated MRE for the Project (Table 1). The MRE is further detailed below with respect to conceptual mining constraint shapes by resource location/name (Table 2).

The Shaakichiuwaanaan database includes 537 diamond drill holes completed over the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through the end of April – drill hole CV24-526) programs, for a collective total of 169,526 m, as well as 88 outcrop channels totalling 520 m. The MRE is supported by 344 holes (129,673 m) and 11 outcrop channels (63 m) at CV5, and 132 holes (29,059 m) and 54 outcrop channels (340 m) at CV13.

Table 2: Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource by Pegmatite and Conceptual Mining Constraint.

Cut-off

Grade

Li 2 O

(%) Conceptual

Mining

Constraint

Pegmatite Classification Tonnes (Mt) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Contained

Li 2 O

(Mt) Contained

LCE

(Mt) 0.40 Open-Pit CV5 Indicated 78.1 1.44 162 1.12 2.78 0.60 Underground 0.5 0.91 169 0.00 0.01



Total

78.6 1.43 162 1.13 2.79 0.40 Open-Pit CV5 Inferred 29.9 1.34 168 0.40 0.99 0.60 Underground 13.4 1.04 145 0.14 0.35



Total

43.3 1.25 161 0.54 1.34

















0.40 Open-Pit CV13 Indicated 1.5 1.62 195 0.02 0.06 0.80 Underground 0 0 0 0.00 0.00



Total

1.5 1.62 195 0.02 0.06 0.40 Open-Pit CV13 Inferred 17.7 1.50 118 0.27 0.66 0.80 Underground 1.4 1.05 73 0.01 0.04



Total

19.1 1.46 115 0.28 0.69

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

The sensitivity analysis for the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (Table 3 and Figure 4) is presented as the sum of the open-pit and underground constrained and classified resources at the same cut-off. The sensitivity analysis by cut-off grade ("COG") defines significant tonnage at very high-grade, primarily reflecting the Nova Zone at CV5 and Vega Zone at CV13.

At a 1.5% Li 2 O COG for the CV5 Pegmatite, there is a total of 30.4 Mt at 2.09 Li 2 O Indicated and 13.6 Mt at 1.99 Li 2 O Inferred.

O COG for the CV5 Pegmatite, there is a total of 30.4 Mt at 2.09 Li O Indicated and 13.6 Mt at 1.99 Li O Inferred. At a 1.5% Li 2 O COG for the CV13 Pegmatite, there is a total of 0.7 Mt at 2.20 Li 2 O Indicated and 6.6 Mt at 2.47 Li 2 O Inferred.

Both the Nova and Vega zones have been traced over a significant distance/area with multiple drill hole intercepts (core length) ranging from 2 to 25 m (CV5) and 2 to 10 m (CV13) at >5% Li 2 O, each within a significantly wider mineralized pegmatite zone of >2% Li 2 O (Figure 16, Figure 25, and Figure 26). These zones are located approximately 6 km apart, along the same geological trend, and emphasize not only the scale of the entire mineralized system at Shaakichiuwaanaan but also its robustness in mineralized intensity defined to date.

The following Table 3 and Figure 4 outline the corresponding tonnage and lithium grade at various cut-off grades for the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE. In addition to evaluating sensitivities to cut-off grades, this table can help relate the tonnage and grades at Shaakichiuwaanaan more directly to those calculated for peer deposits, which may have applied different cut-off grades to their resources.

GEOLOGICAL AND BLOCK MODELS

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a single, steeply dipping (northerly), continuous, principal spodumene pegmatite body ranging in true thickness from <10 m to more than 125 m, extending over a strike length of approximately 4.6 km (drill hole to drill hole), which is flanked by multiple subordinate lenses. At CV5, the pegmatite may extend from surface to depths of more than 450 m in some locations. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes the principal body and all subordinate lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending spodumene pegmatite bodies, of which three appear to dominate. The pegmatite ranges in true thickness from <5 m to more than 40 m, and extends over a strike length of approximately 2.3 km. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes all proximal pegmatite lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

The geological model of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which forms the bulk of the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, is presented in plan, inclined, and side view in Figure 5 to Figure 11. The MRE block model of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, block classifications, and cross-sections are presented in Figure 12 to Figure 18.

The geological model of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is presented in plan and inclined view in Figure 19 and Figure 20, respectively. The MRE block model of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, block classifications, and cross-sections are presented in Figure 21 to Figure 28.

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite

Figures 7-18

Geologically modelled pegmatite where blocks do not populate, have not reached the threshold confidence for the Inferred Mineral Resource category based on the classification criteria and/or mining constraint shape applied. Additional drilling is required to elevate confidence to the threshold allowing for an inferred classification of grade and tonnage to be assigned, and for these blocks to fall within a conceptual mining constraint shape required to satisfy RPEEE in accordance with NI 43-101.

CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite

Figures 19-28

TANTALUM

In addition to the lithium as the primary commodity of interest, the CV5 Pegmatite also contains a significant amount of tantalum as a potentially recoverable by-product – 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Inferred. Mineralogy completed to date indicates that tantalite is the tantalum-bearing mineral, which may potentially be recoverable from the tailings of the primary lithium recovery process (i.e., potential valorization of waste streams). Additionally, the MRE suggests tantalum grades at the CV5 Pegmatite are generally higher compared to that of the CV13 Pegmatite, although grades at CV13 remain significant (Table 2). The tantalum grades were not used in generating the potential mineable shapes at CV5 and CV13

Tantalum is currently listed as a critical and strategic mineral by the province of Quebec (Canada), Canada, European Union, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, and the United States. Tantalum is a critical component required for a range of high-tech devices, electronics, and essential niche applications, including in capacitors as it has the highest capacitance of any metal. According to the United States Geological Survey, no tantalum is currently produced in North America or Europe, with a majority of production coming out of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

NEXT STEPS

The Company will continue infill drilling at the CV5 Pegmatite this summer-fall, as well as testing for extensions along strike, up dip, and down dip, where it remains open. The primary focus of the drill program is to support a further increase in MRE confidence from the Inferred category to the Indicated category. This drilling will target Inferred blocks as categorized in the MRE announced herein, with the ultimate objective of delineating a coherent body of Indicated Mineral Resource blocks to underpin a Feasibility Study scheduled for the second half of 2025.

Additionally, the Company will continue its exploratory drill program at CV13, focused on further delineation of the high-grade Vega Zone, as well as various geotechnical, hydrogeological, and geomechanical drilling in support of advancing development studies at CV5.

ASX LISTING RULE 5.8

As the Company is listed on both the Canadian Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") as well as the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX"), there are two applicable regulatory bodies resulting in additional disclosure requirements. This Mineral Resource estimate has been completed in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and the Company will, in accordance with NI 43-101, prepare and file a technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this announcement. Additionally, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 and the JORC 2012 reporting guidelines, a summary of the material information used to estimate the Mineral Resource for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is detailed below. For additional information, please refer to JORC Table 1, Section 1, 2, and 3, as presented in Appendix 1 of this announcement.

MINERAL TITLE

The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is located approximately 220 km east of Radisson, QC, and 240 km north-northeast of Nemaska, QC. The northern border of the Property's primary claim grouping is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor (Figure 29). The La Grande-4 (LG4) hydroelectric dam complex is located approximately 40 km north-northeast of the Property. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, part of the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, is located central to the Property, approximately 13.5 km south of KM270 on the Trans-Taiga Road, and is accessible year-round by all-season road. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of CV5.

The Property is comprised of 463 CDC mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 23,710 ha with the primary claim grouping extending dominantly east-west for approximately 51 km as a nearly continuous, single claim block. All claims are registered 100% in the name of Lithium Innova Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

GEOLOGY AND GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION

The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt, and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. Rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics) predominantly underly the Property (Figure 32). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke) in the areas proximal to the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes). The lithium pegmatites on the Property are hosted predominantly within amphibolite's, metasediments, and to a lesser extent ultramafic rocks.

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends, crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (Li-Cs-Ta Pegmatite). The Golden Trend is focused over the northern areas of the Property, the Maven Trend in the southern areas, and the CV Trend "sandwiched" between. Historically, the Golden Trend has received the exploration focus followed by the Maven Trend. However, the identification of the CV Trend and the numerous lithium-tantalum pegmatites discovered to date, represents a previously unknown lithium pegmatite district that was first identified in 2016/2017 by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and the Company. The Company's Vice President of Exploration, Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., was a member of the initial team that identified the potential at Shaakichiuwaanaan, later joining the Company's Advisory Board in 2018, and as Vice President of Exploration in 2019. Mr. Smith has managed the exploration of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property since the initial work programs, including drilling of the lithium pegmatites.

At the Property, including CV5 and CV13, lithium mineralization is observed to occur within lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites, which may be exposed at surface as isolated high relief 'whale-back' landforms (i.e., outcrops) (Figure 30 and Figure 31). Given the proximity of some lithium pegmatite outcrops to each other at the various clusters, as well as the shallow till cover, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite 'outcrop' subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend at these clusters indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

To date, the LCT pegmatites at the Property have been observed to occur within a corridor of approximately 1 km in width that extends in a general east-west direction across the Property for at least 25 km – the 'CV Lithium Trend' – with significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed. The core area of the trend includes the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites with approximate strike lengths of 4.6 km and 2.3 km, respectively, as defined by drilling to date and which remain open. Further, the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated along the same geological trend, separated by approximately 2.9 km of highly prospective lithium pegmatite trend (Figure 3). This corridor remains to be drill tested; however, current interpretation of the collective dataset indicates a reasonable potential for connectivity of the pegmatite body(s) that define the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites.

To date, eight (8) distinct lithium pegmatite clusters have been discovered along the CV Lithium Trend at the Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, CV13, and CV14. Each of these clusters includes multiple lithium pegmatite outcrops in close proximity, oriented along the same local trend, and have been grouped to simplify exploration approach and discussion (Figure 33). The Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein is limited to only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites (Figure 3).

The pegmatites at the Property, including CV5 and CV13, are very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasionally tourmaline. Spodumene is the dominant lithium-bearing mineral identified at all the lithium occurrences documented to date. It occurs as typically centimetre to decimetre-scale crystals that may exceed 1.5 m in length and range in colour from cream-white, to light-grey, to light-green. Minor localized lepidolite has been observed in core and in a small number of lithium pegmatite outcrops.

To date, at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, multiple individual spodumene pegmatite dykes have been geologically modelled. However, a vast majority of the Mineral Resource is hosted within a single, large, principal spodumene pegmatite dyke, which is flanked on both sides by multiple, subordinate, sub-parallel trending dykes. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, including the principal dyke, is modelled to extend continuously over a lateral distance of at least 4.6 km and remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a large portion of its length. The width of the currently known mineralized corridor at CV5 is approximately ~500 m, with spodumene pegmatite intersected at depths of more than 450 m in some locations (vertical depth from surface). The pegmatite dykes at CV5 trend west-southwest (approximately 250°/070° RHR), and therefore dip northerly, which is different than the host amphibolites, metasediments, and ultramafics which dip moderately in a southerly direction.

The principal spodumene pegmatite dyke at CV5 ranges from <10 m to more than 125 m in true width, and may pinch and swell aggressively along strike, as well as up and down dip. It is primarily the thickest at near-surface to moderate depths (<225 m), forming a relatively bulbous, elongated shape, which may flair to surface and to depth variably along its length. As drilling has focused over the principal dyke, the immediate CV5 corridor has not been adequately drill tested and it is interpreted that additional subordinate pegmatite lenses are situated proximal, especially in the southcentral areas of the deposit. The pegmatites that define CV5 are relatively undeformed and very competent, although likely have some meaningful structural control.

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending spodumene pegmatite bodies, of which three appear to dominate. The pegmatite bodies are coincident with the apex of a regional structural flexure whereby the pegmatite manifests a west arm trending ~290° and an east arm trending ~230°. Drilling to date indicates the east arm includes significantly more pegmatite stacking compared to the west, and also carries a significant amount of the overall CV13 Pegmatite tonnage and grade, highlighted by the high-grade Vega Zone.

The CV13 Pegmatite ranges in true thickness from <5 m to more than 40 m and extends continuously over a collective strike length of approximately 2.3 km, along its west and east arms. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes all proximal pegmatite lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length. Spodumene mineralization has been traced more than 400 m down-dip; however, due to the typically shallow dips of the pegmatite bodies, is only ~200 m vertical depth from surface.

Both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites display internal fractionation along strike and up/down dip, which is evidenced by variation in mineral abundance including spodumene and tantalite. This is highlighted by the high-grade Nova Zone (CV5) and Vega Zone (CV13), each situated at the base of their respective pegmatite lenses, and traced over a significant distance with multiple drill hole intercepts (core length) ranging from 2 to 25 m (CV5) and 2 to 10 m (CV13) at >5% Li 2 O, respectively, each within a significantly wider mineralized zone of >2% Li 2 O (Figure 16 and Figure 26). The Vega Zone is situated approximately 6 km south-west and along geological trend of the Nova Zone. Both zones share several similarities including lithium grades and very coarse decimetre to metre size spodumene crystals. However, both pegmatite zones have distinct orientations whereby the Vega Zone is relatively flat-lying to shallow dipping while the Nova Zone is steeply dipping to vertical.

The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (4.6 km in strike length) has currently been delineated to within approximately 1.5 km of the CV4 Spodumene Pegmatite to the east, and to within approximately 2.9 km of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite (2.3 km in strike length) to the west (Figure 3). The CV12 Spodumene Pegmatite cluster is situated ~2.4 km northwest along strike of CV13. Collectively, this area of the CV Lithium Pegmatite trend extends nearly 15 km, of which 6.9 km is confirmed by drilling to be continuous spodumene pegmatite hosting defined Mineral Resources, with ~8 km of this highly prospective trend remaining to be drill tested.

The scale of LCT pegmatite present along this local trend (CV12 through CV4), as well as the similar mineralogy and very coarse spodumene crystal size, suggests a deeply rooted and common 'plumbing' system and source of the lithium mineralized bodies discovered to date. The area of the CV Lithium Trend, extending from CV12 easterly to CV4, is therefore highly prospective with data collected to date suggesting a reasonable potential for lithium pegmatite to be present throughout this trend, and potentially continuously. Due to a veil of glacial till cover, there is poor outcrop exposure, therefore requiring significant drill testing to confirm continuity.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES AND CLASSIFICATION CRITERIA

The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource Estimate, including the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites is supported by 537 diamond drill holes of NQ (predominant) or HQ size, completed over the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through the end of April – drill hole CV24-526) programs, for a collective total of 169,526 m, as well as eighty-eight (88) outcrop channels totalling 520 m. This equates to 344 holes (129,673 m) and eleven (11) outcrop channels (63 m) at CV5, and 132 holes (23,059 m) and fifty-four (54) outcrop channels (340 m) at CV13 (Figure 34, Figure 35, and Figure 36).

Each drill hole collar was surveyed with an RTK tool (Topcon GR5 or Trimble Zephyr 3), with some minor exceptions that were surveyed using a handheld GPS (Garmin GPSMAP 64s) only (Table 4). Downhole deviation surveys for each drill hole were completed with a Devico DeviGyro tool (2021 holes), Reflex Gyro Sprint IQ tool (2022, 2023, and 2024 holes), Axis Champ Gyro (2023 holes), or Reflex OMNI Gyro Sprint IQ (2024 holes). Survey shots were continuous at approximate 3-5 m intervals. The use of the gyro tool system negated potential deflection issues arising from minor but common pyrrhotite within the host amphibolite. All collar and downhole deviation data have been validated by the project geologists on site, and by the database lead.

Drill core has not been oriented; however, downhole optical and acoustic televiewer surveys have been completed on multiple holes, at both CV5 and CV13, to assess overall structure. This data guided the current geological models supporting this Mineral Resource Estimate.

At CV5, drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 to 100 m spacing. The initial drill holes targeting CV5, completed in 2021, assumed a southerly dip to the pegmatite and therefore three (3) of four (4) holes were oriented northerly. However, most holes completed to date are oriented southerly (typically 158°), to cross-cut perpendicular the steeply, northerly dipping pegmatite, apart from drill holes targeting specific structure or areas of the pegmatite.

At CV13, drill hole spacing is a combination of grid based (at ~100 spacing) and fan based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 to 100 m spacing. Due to the varied orientation of the pegmatite bodies along strike at CV13, hole orientations may vary widely.

Drill hole spacing and orientation at the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites is sufficient to support the geological models and resource classifications applied herein.

All drill holes were completed by Fusion Forage Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON. Procedures at the drill followed industry best practices with drill core placed in either 4 or 5 ft long, typically flat, square-bottom wooden boxes with the appropriate hole and box ID noted and block depth markers placed in the box. Core recovery typically exceeds 90%. Once full, the box was fibre taped shut with wooden lids at the drill and transported (helicopter and truck) to Mirage Lodge for processing.

Channel sampling followed industry best practices with a 3 to 5 cm wide, saw-cut channel completed across the pegmatite outcrop as practical, perpendicular to the interpreted pegmatite strike. Samples were collected at ~1 m contiguous intervals with the channel bearing noted, and GPS coordinate collected at the start and end points of the channel. Channel samples were transported along the same route as drill core for processing at Mirage Lodge.

SAMPLING AND SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Core sampling protocols met industry standard practices. Upon receipt at the core shack at Mirage Lodge, all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method (since mid-winter 2023)), alteration logged, geologically logged (rock type), and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Wet and dry core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of entire pegmatite samples were collected at systematic intervals (approximately 1 SG measurement every 4-5 m) using the water immersion method.

Core sampling was guided by rock type as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals were sampled in their entirety, regardless of whether spodumene mineralization was noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite. The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 to 1.5 m. All drill core was saw-cut, using an Almonte automatic core saw in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.

Channels were geologically logged upon collection on an individual sample basis; however, were not geotechnically logged. Channel recovery was effectively 100%.

The logging of drill core and channels was qualitative by nature, and included estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates. These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices and are of appropriate detail to support a Mineral Resource estimation and disclosure herein.

All core samples were bagged and sealed individually, and then placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped by third party transport, or directly by representatives of the Company, to the designated sample preparation laboratory (Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Activation Laboratories") in Ancaster, ON, in 2021, SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Canada") in either Lakefield, ON, Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, being tracked during shipment along with chain of custody documentation. A small number of holes were sent for sample preparation to SGS Canada's Sudbury, ON, and Burnaby, BC, facilities in 2022. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for and had not been tampered with.

SAMPLE ANALYSIS METHOD AND QUALITY CONTROL

Core samples collected from 2021 drill holes were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which included crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. All 2021 core sample pulps were analyzed, at the same lab, for multi-element (including lithium) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2) and tantalum by INAA (code 5B), with any samples returning >8,000 ppm Li by 1F2 reanalyzed for Li by code 8-4 Acid ICP Assay. Activation Laboratories is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.

Core samples collected from 2022 and 2023 drill holes CV22-015 through CV23-107 were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in either Lakefield, ON (vast majority), Sudbury, ON (CV22-028, 029, 030), or Burnaby, BC (CV22-031, 032, 033, and 034), for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core samples collected from 2023 drill holes CV23-108 through 365 were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89). Core samples collected from 2024 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in either Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for a sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns.

All 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526) core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). SGS Canada is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the drill programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates (through hole CV23-190 only), at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split (through hole CV23-365 only) sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab (SGS Canada in 2021, and ALS Canada in 2022, 2023, and 2024).

Channel samples collected in 2017 were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada's laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022), for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. All subsequent channel samples were shipped to Val-d'Or, QC for standard sample preparation with the pulps shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

A QAQC protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the channel programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches.

CRITERIA USED FOR CLASSIFICATION

The Shaakichiuwaanaan resource classification has been completed in accordance with the NI 43-101, JORC 2012, and CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves reporting guidelines. All reported Mineral Resources have been constrained by conceptual open-pit or underground mineable shapes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE").

Blocks were classified as Indicated when:

Demonstrated geological continuity and minimum thickness of 2 m .

. The drill spacing was 70 m or lower and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters.

or lower and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Grade continuity at the reported cut-off grade.

Blocks were classified Inferred when drill spacing was between 70 m and 140 m and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Geological continuity and a minimum thickness of 2 m were also mandatory. There are no measured classified blocks. Pegmatite dykes or extension with lower level of information / confidence were also not classified.

Classification shapes are created around contiguous blocks at the stated criteria with consideration for the selected mining method. The Mineral Resource Estimate appropriately reflect the view of the Competent Person.

ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY

Compositing was done every 1.0 m. Unsampled intervals were assigned a grade of 0.0005% Li and 0.25 ppm Ta. Capping was done after compositing. Based on the statistical analysis capping varies by lithological domain.

CV5 Parameters

For the spodumene-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, no capping was required for Li 2 O, but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 3,000 ppm. For the feldspar-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, a capping of 3.5% Li 2 O and 1,500 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied. For the parallel dykes a capping of 5% Li 2 O and 1,200 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied.

Variography was done both in Leapfrog Edge and Supervisor. For Li 2 O, a well-structured variogram model was obtained for the CV5 principal pegmatite's spodumene-rich domain. For the CV5 principal pegmatite, both domains (spodumene-rich and feldspar-rich domains) were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK), using Leapfrog Edge.

For Ta 2 O 5 , the spodumene-rich domain and the feldspar-rich domain within CV5 principal pegmatite did not yield well-structured variograms. Therefore, Ta 2 O 5 was estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2).

The remaining pegmatite dykes at CV5 (8) domains did not yield well-structured variograms for either Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 and therefore were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge.

Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 100 m x 50 m x 30 m, 200 m x 100 m x 60 m, and 400 m x 200 m x 120 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate for the eight (8) parallel dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge's Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke.

CV13 Parameters

For the CV13 Pegmatite dykes, it was determined that no capping was required for Li 2 O, but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 1,500 ppm.

Variography analysis did not yield a well-structured variogram. On CV13, Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 were estimated using ID2 in Leapfrog Edge.

Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 80 m x 60 m x 10 m, 160 m x 120 m x 20 m, and 320 m x 240 m x 40 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate the dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge's Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke.

Parent cells of 10 m x 5 m x 5 m, subblocked four (4) times in each direction (for minimum subcells of 2.5 m in x, 1.25 m in y, and 1.25 m in z were used. Subblocks are triggered by the geological model. Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades are estimated on the parent cells and automatically populated to subblocks.

The CV5 and CV13 block model is rotated around the Z axis (Leapfrog 340°). Hard boundaries between all the pegmatite domains were used for all Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 estimates. For CV5, the Mineral Resource Estimate includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.60% cut-off grade. For CV13, the Mineral Resource Estimate includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.80% cut-off grade.

Validation of the block model was performed using Swath Plots, nearest neighbours grade estimates, global means comparisons, and by visual inspection in 3D and along plan views and cross-sections.

CUT-OFF GRADE AND BASIS FOR SELECTION

The cut-off grade ("COG") adopted for the Mineral Resource Estimate is 0.40% Li 2 O for open-pit resources (CV5 and CV13), 0.60% Li 2 O for underground resources at CV5, and 0.80% Li 2 O for underground resources at CV13. It has been determined based on operational cost estimates, primarily through benchmarking, for mining (open-pit and underground methods), tailings management, G&A, and concentrate transport costs from the mine site to Bécancour, QC, as the base case. Process recovery assumed a Dense Media Separation (DMS) only operation at approximately 70% average recovery into a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate (Figure 37). A spodumene concentrate price of US $1,500 was assumed with USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.76. A royalty of 2% was applied.

MINING & METALLURGICAL METHODS AND PARAMETERS, AND OTHER MODIFYING FACTORS CONSIDERED

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues.

The extraction scenario constraint retained for the Mineral Resource Estimate at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope ranging between 45° and 53° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 8.3 (waste to minable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. Underground long hole mining method accounts for approximately 11% of CV5 resources.

The extraction scenario constraint retained for the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope of 45° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 9.8 (waste to minable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. Underground mining method accounts for approximately 7% of CV13 resources

The metallurgical assumptions are supported by metallurgical test programs completed by SGS Canada at their Lakefield, ON, facility. The testwork included Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS") and magnetics, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on drill core samples from both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites. A subsequent Dense Media Separation ("DMS") test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable. For the Mineral Resource conceptual mining shapes, based on a grade versus recovery curve of the test work completed to date, an average recovery of approximately 70% to produce a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate was used (Figure 37).

Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards economic studies have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geotechnical, geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as concentrate transport and logistical studies.

QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON

The information in this news release that relates the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites), as well as other relevant technical information for the Property, is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Todd McCracken, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCracken has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. McCracken is Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, of BBA Engineering Ltd. and is independent of the Company. Mr. McCracken does not hold any securities in the Company.

Mr. McCracken has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the JORC Code, 2012. Mr. McCracken consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 4: Attributes for drill holes and channels included in the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (CV5).

Hole ID Hole

Type Substrate Total Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Core Size Pegmatite CF21-001 DD Land 229.1 340 -45 570312.0 5930632.4 382.9 NQ CV5 CF21-002 DD Land 274.2 340 -45 570417.4 5930652.0 382.9 NQ CV5 CF21-003 DD Land 106.1 160 -45 570284.8 5930718.2 377.5 NQ CV5 CF21-004 DD Land 148.3 340 -45 569797.9 5930446.4 379.7 NQ CV5 CV22-015 DD Ice 176.9 158 -45 570514.7 5930803.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-016 DD Ice 252.1 158 -45 570476.4 5930897.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-017 DD Ice 344.7 158 -45 571422.5 5931224.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-018 DD Ice 149.9 158 -45 570604.1 5930841.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-019 DD Ice 230.9 158 -45 570573.7 5930929.8 373.0 NQ CV5 CV22-020 DD Ice 203.8 338 -45 571532.0 5931099.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-021 DD Ice 246.0 158 -45 571533.1 5931095.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-022 DD Ice 184.0 158 -45 570695.2 5930878.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-023 DD Ice 285.0 338 -45 571202.6 5930974.2 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-024 DD Ice 156.0 158 -45 570791.5 5930912.6 372.7 NQ CV5 CV22-025 DD Ice 153.0 158 -45 570883.9 5930953.5 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-026 DD Ice 156.0 0 -90 571203.1 5930973.7 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-027 DD Ice 150.1 158 -45 570976.2 5930991.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-028 DD Ice 291.0 158 -45 570940.9 5931083.5 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-029 DD Ice 165.0 158 -45 571068.2 5931036.9 372.6 NQ CV5 CV22-030 DD Ice 258.0 158 -45 570385.1 5930855.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-031 DD Ice 231.0 158 -45 570849.7 5931043.2 372.7 NQ CV5 CV22-033 DD Land 261.1 158 -45 571349.6 5931146.9 376.3 NQ CV5 CV22-034 DD Land 329.8 158 -55 570138.4 5930801.6 380.8 NQ CV5 CV22-035 DD Land 281.0 158 -45 571233.8 5931157.5 378.2 NQ CV5 CV22-036 DD Land 334.8 158 -45 570041.9 5930778.2 379.9 NQ CV5 CV22-037 DD Land 311.0 158 -45 571441.5 5931177.6 377.3 NQ CV5 CV22-038 DD Land 316.8 158 -45 569940.4 5930729.6 377.1 NQ CV5 CV22-039 DD Land 256.9 158 -45 571398.5 5931163.6 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-040 DD Land 403.8 158 -45 569853.1 5930698.0 375.6 NQ CV5 CV22-041 DD Land 295.9 158 -45 571487.3 5931201.3 379.2 NQ CV5 CV22-042 DD Land 393.0 158 -65 571487.1 5931201.7 379.1 NQ CV5 CV22-043 DD Land 513.6 158 -59 569853.0 5930698.2 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-044 DD Land 414.5 158 -45 571378.4 5931326.0 379.1 NQ CV5 CV22-045 DD Land 377.4 158 -45 569764.1 5930673.7 377.3 NQ CV5 CV22-046 DD Land 463.9 158 -50 570343.7 5930959.1 383.3 NQ CV5 CV22-047 DD Land 554.1 158 -59 571378.5 5931326.2 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-048 DD Land 449.2 158 -45 570257.0 5930903.3 381.1 NQ CV5 CV22-049 DD Land 304.8 158 -45 571132.3 5931145.9 376.5 NQ CV5 CV22-050 DD Land 339.0 158 -60 571132.6 5931146.4 376.4 NQ CV5 CV22-051 DD Land 520.8 158 -58 570158.5 5930876.4 382.2 NQ CV5 CV22-052 DD Land 284.8 158 -45 571042.1 5931111.4 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-053 DD Water 218.5 158 -45 570756.9 5930998.2 373.1 NQ CV5 CV22-054 DD Land 126.4 158 -58 570014.4 5930567.1 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-055 DD Land 320.0 158 -60 571042.1 5931111.7 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-056 DD Water 241.9 158 -45 570678.6 5930970.9 373.3 NQ CV5 CV22-057 DD Land 443.1 158 -45 570014.4 5930566.9 379.0 NQ CV5 CV22-058 DD Land 299.0 158 -45 571169.8 5931057.3 376.4 NQ CV5 CV22-059 DD Water 352.9 158 -45 570300.2 5930796.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-060 DD Land 147.1 158 -45 570148.9 5930635.1 383.4 NQ CV5 CV22-061 DD Land 340.9 158 -45 571279.4 5931068.3 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-062 DD Land 220.8 158 -45 570233.0 5930693.9 375.8 NQ CV5 CV22-063 DD Land 325.4 158 -45 571580.8 5931234.3 376.5 NQ CV5 CV22-064 DD Water 340.7 158 -53 570199.3 5930782.3 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-065 DD Land 242.0 158 -45 570331.7 5930722.3 381.7 NQ CV5 CV22-066 DD Land 437.0 158 -48 571560.9 5931295.4 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-067 DD Land 281.1 158 -45 570430.5 5930741.1 380.0 NQ CV5 CV22-068 DD Land 233.0 158 -45 569930.0 5930522.4 378.2 NQ CV5 CV22-069 DD Land 494.1 158 -65 571560.6 5931295.6 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-070 DD Water 297.4 158 -45 570118.7 5930731.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-071 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 569827.9 5930505.3 377.5 NQ CV5 CV22-072 DD Water 404.0 158 -45 570080.9 5930689.0 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-073 DD Land 541.9 158 -52 571274.6 5931307.1 381.4 NQ CV5 CV22-074 DD Land 398.0 158 -45 569719.7 5930500.1 385.9 NQ CV5 CV22-075 DD Water 372.4 158 -45 569987.6 5930639.4 373.7 NQ CV5 CV22-076 DD Land 161.0 158 -45 571349.0 5930872.5 377.7 NQ CV5 CV22-078 DD Land 163.8 158 -65 571348.8 5930872.4 377.4 NQ CV5 CV22-079 DD Land 425.0 158 -45 571661.1 5931296.1 379.5 NQ CV5 CV22-080 DD Water 359.0 158 -45 569929.5 5930618.7 374.3 NQ CV5 CV22-083 DD Land 440.0 158 -65 571660.9 5931296.4 379.5 NQ CV5 CV22-086 DD Water 200.0 158 -45 571400.8 5931070.6 373.6 NQ CV5 CV22-089 DD Water 251.0 158 -45 571636.1 5931142.4 373.1 NQ CV5 CV22-090 DD Land 416.0 158 -45 571743.8 5931362.1 378.3 NQ CV5 CV22-093 DD Land 408.2 158 -65 571743.5 5931362.3 378.3 NQ CV5 CV22-097 DD Land 506.1 158 -72 571644.7 5931342.7 378.5 NQ CV5 CV22-098 DD Land 374.0 158 -45 570791.5 5931143.5 380.7 NQ CV5 CV22-100 DD Land 458.0 158 -45 571472.6 5931356.6 376.6 NQ CV5 CV22-102 DD Land 393.2 158 -45 570626.6 5931060.4 378.5 NQ CV5 CV23-105 DD Land 452.0 158 -65 571832.1 5931386.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-106 DD Land 491.0 158 -65 571929.5 5931439.0 377.8 NQ CV5 CV23-107 DD Land 428.2 158 -65 572027.0 5931475.3 374.5 NQ CV5 CV23-108 DD Land 461.0 158 -65 572118.4 5931506.1 374.0 NQ CV5 CV23-109 DD Land 392.1 158 -45 571832.3 5931386.2 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-110 DD Land 431.0 158 -45 571866.1 5931434.5 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-111 DD Land 356.0 158 -45 572027.2 5931474.7 374.4 NQ CV5 CV23-112 DD Land 377.1 158 -45 571929.7 5931438.5 377.8 NQ CV5 CV23-113 DD Land 389.0 158 -45 572118.5 5931505.7 374.2 NQ CV5 CV23-114 DD Land 500.1 158 -55 571865.9 5931434.7 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-115 DD Land 431.1 158 -45 572056.8 5931529.0 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-116 DD Land 476.0 158 -65 572214.5 5931532.1 373.5 NQ CV5 CV23-117 DD Land 566.1 158 -75 571865.9 5931434.7 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-118 DD Land 437.1 158 -45 572214.8 5931531.4 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-119 DD Land 389.0 158 -45 572099.4 5931442.2 373.8 NQ CV5 CV23-120 DD Land 443.0 158 -45 572150.2 5931552.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-121 DD Land 454.7 158 -48 571782.1 5931402.9 377.0 NQ CV5 CV23-122 DD Land 403.9 158 -45 572167.6 5931496.0 375.3 NQ CV5 CV23-123 DD Land 386.0 158 -45 571997.7 5931407.9 374.2 NQ CV5 CV23-124 DD Land 653.0 158 -45 571955.3 5931497.9 374.4 NQ CV5 CV23-125 DD Land 545.0 158 -65 572647.7 5931670.5 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-127 DD Land 548.0 158 -59 571680.9 5931383.8 375.3 NQ CV5 CV23-128 DD Land 362.0 158 -45 571212.0 5931077.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-129 DD Land 380.0 158 -45 571100.3 5931096.5 375.6 NQ CV5 CV23-130 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 571171.8 5931167.6 374.9 NQ CV5 CV23-131 DD Ice 454.9 158 -45 571907.3 5931366.9 373.2 NQ CV5 CV23-132 DD Land 374.0 158 -49 571068.0 5931148.3 374.7 NQ CV5 CV23-133 DD Land 604.8 220 -45 572646.6 5931668.7 382.6 NQ CV5 CV23-134 DD Land 331.0 158 -45 571281.9 5931163.8 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-135 DD Land 360.6 158 -60 571171.6 5931167.9 374.9 NQ CV5 CV23-136 DD Ice 403.9 158 -45 572240.8 5931603.3 373.1 NQ CV5 CV23-137 DD Land 389.0 158 -65 571067.9 5931148.6 374.7 NQ CV5 CV23-138 DD Land 359.1 158 -60 571281.9 5931163.8 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-139 DD Ice 565.9 158 -65 572396.1 5931617.8 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-140 DD Ice 545.3 158 -65 572306.4 5931573.2 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-141 DD Land 400.9 158 -65 571781.4 5931403.7 377.9 NQ CV5 CV23-142 DD Land 359.0 158 -73 571387.3 5931180.7 377.2 NQ CV5 CV23-143 DD Land 530.2 158 -45 572647.9 5931670.0 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-145 DD Land 53.0 0 -90 569657.7 5930878.2 372.7 HQ CV5 CV23-146 DD Ice 416.0 158 -45 572306.4 5931573.2 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-148 DD Land 332.0 158 -58 571387.4 5931180.3 377.3 NQ CV5 CV23-150 DD Land 302.1 0 -90 571426.9 5931160.9 376.7 NQ CV5 CV23-151 DD Ice 486.0 158 -45 572396.1 5931617.8 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-153 DD Land 300.1 0 -90 571785.2 5931397.3 378.6 NQ CV5 CV23-154 DD Ice 574.9 158 -65 572487.3 5931652.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-156 DD Land 581.3 176 -67 572647.4 5931670.4 382.6 NQ CV5 CV23-157 DD Land 278.1 0 -90 570694.6 5931128.2 379.0 NQ CV5 CV23-159 DD Land 50.0 0 -90 570520.0 5931135.3 375.6 HQ CV5 CV23-160A DD Land 443.0 158 -45 569567.5 5930470.9 380.4 NQ CV5 CV23-161 DD Land 360.0 158 -45 569627.6 5930449.9 384.8 NQ CV5 CV23-162 DD Ice 482.0 158 -45 572487.3 5931652.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-164 DD Land 200.0 0 -90 570020.1 5930773.5 378.1 NQ CV5 CV23-165 DD Land 555.1 165 -60 572647.7 5931669.8 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-166A DD Land 50.0 0 -90 569353.0 5930256.3 389.1 HQ CV5 CV23-168A DD Ice 388.1 158 -47 571515.8 5931250.9 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-169 DD Land 302.0 0 -90 569733.9 5930466.5 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-170 DD Ice 431.6 158 -45 572461.9 5931596.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-171 DD Land 373.4 158 -63 569568.8 5930470.2 380.1 NQ CV5 CV23-172 DD Land 404.0 158 -45 569479.9 5930448.2 384.1 NQ CV5 CV23-173 DD Ice 516.7 158 -65 572461.9 5931596.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-174 DD Land 421.7 0 -90 569992.0 5930469.4 381.0 NQ CV5 CV23-175 DD Ice 458.0 158 -57 571316.1 5931230.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-176 DD Land 434.0 158 -45 569388.0 5930399.5 386.2 NQ CV5 CV23-177 DD Ice 394.7 158 -45 571453.4 5931292.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-178 DD Land 473.2 158 -62 569479.8 5930448.6 384.1 NQ CV5 CV23-179 DD Ice 437.0 158 -45 572368.8 5931547.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-180 DD Land 379.6 150 -60 569387.8 5930400.0 386.2 NQ CV5 CV23-181 DD Ice 354.0 158 -46 571316.2 5931230.0 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-182 DD Land 369.0 158 -45 569295.1 5930361.6 389.4 NQ CV5 CV23-183 DD Ice 477.1 158 -65 572368.7 5931548.1 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-184 DD Land 417.4 158 -45 569198.6 5930332.0 392.7 NQ CV5 CV23-185 DD Ice 425.0 158 -60 571453.3 5931292.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-187 DD Land 287.0 158 -45 569698.8 5930420.6 381.0 NQ CV5 CV23-188 DD Land 362.0 158 -60 569294.9 5930361.9 389.3 NQ CV5 CV23-189 DD Land 287.0 158 -45 571702.0 5931318.4 380.1 NQ CV5 CV23-190 DD Land 303.3 338 -45 569596.9 5930277.1 382.2 NQ CV5 CV23-192 DD Land 354.0 0 -90 570330.5 5930613.3 383.4 NQ CV5 CV23-193 DD Land 250.9 0 -90 569597.2 5930276.2 381.2 NQ CV5 CV23-194 DD Land 282.0 0 -90 570802.4 5930731.5 382.1 NQ CV5 CV23-196 DD Land 263.0 158 -45 569599.0 5930272.7 381.3 NQ CV5 CV23-199 DD Land 261.1 0 -90 570473.2 5930744.8 376.9 NQ CV5 CV23-201 DD Land 385.8 158 -45 569015.1 5930242.6 390.3 NQ CV5 CV23-203 DD Land 374.0 158 -45 569121.0 5930244.3 396.1 NQ CV5 CV23-205 DD Land 353.0 158 -60 569015.0 5930242.8 390.2 NQ CV5 CV23-206 DD Land 322.8 158 -60 569120.8 5930244.6 396.1 NQ CV5 CV23-208 DD Land 368.0 158 -45 568937.2 5930165.2 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-209 DD Land 434.0 158 -45 569043.4 5930314.1 384.9 NQ CV5 CV23-211 DD Land 425.0 158 -60 568937.1 5930165.5 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-212 DD Water 296.0 158 -45 571736.6 5931251.3 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-214 DD Land 502.1 158 -55 569043.3 5930314.3 384.7 NQ CV5 CV23-217 DD Land 329.0 158 -45 568751.3 5930093.9 390.0 NQ CV5 CV23-219 DD Land 380.1 158 -45 568848.3 5930136.9 394.8 NQ CV5 CV23-220 DD Water 275.0 158 -45 571824.6 5931284.7 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-222 DD Land 404.0 158 -65 568751.1 5930094.6 390.1 NQ CV5 CV23-223 DD Land 428.0 158 -60 568848.3 5930137.2 394.9 NQ CV5 CV23-225 DD Water 452.0 158 -45 571936.0 5931267.6 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-226 DD Land 338.0 158 -45 568706.3 5930070.7 386.7 NQ CV5 CV23-228 DD Land 510.0 158 -80 568847.6 5930136.7 394.7 NQ CV5 CV23-230 DD Water 311.0 158 -45 570172.3 5930717.7 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-231 DD Land 359.0 158 -65 568706.0 5930071.1 386.6 NQ CV5 CV23-232 DD Water 388.9 158 -45 572029.7 5931311.9 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-236 DD Land 383.1 158 -45 568615.9 5930016.6 387.6 NQ CV5 CV23-240 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 568637.2 5930099.9 391.5 NQ CV5 CV23-241 DD Water 418.9 158 -62 570172.4 5930717.8 372.6 NQ CV5 CV23-243 DD Land 395.0 158 -65 568615.8 5930017.1 387.4 NQ CV5 CV23-244 DD Water 313.0 158 -45 572125.2 5931345.5 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-246 DD Land 431.0 0 -90 570215.1 5930649.7 382.3 NQ CV5 CV23-248 DD Land 466.1 158 -65 568636.9 5930100.4 391.6 NQ CV5 CV23-251 DD Water 160.9 158 -45 570938.7 5930950.0 373.2 NQ CV5 CV23-252 DD Water 281.0 158 -45 572214.3 5931370.1 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-256 DD Water 296.2 158 -45 571043.3 5930964.1 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-259 DD Land 383.0 158 -45 568550.1 5930065.0 393.5 NQ CV5 CV23-260 DD Water 260.0 158 -45 572336.8 5931379.7 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-265 DD Water 277.9 158 -45 571134.0 5931003.5 372.3 NQ CV5 CV23-268 DD Land 417.6 158 -65 568550.3 5930064.6 393.4 NQ CV5 CV23-272A DD Water 410.2 158 -45 570328.8 5930856.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-273 DD Land 359.0 158 -45 568457.9 5930020.1 392.5 NQ CV5 CV23-274 DD Water 226.4 158 -45 571199.9 5930974.4 372.6 NQ CV5 CV23-279 DD Water 227.7 158 -45 571250.2 5930988.5 373.1 NQ CV5 CV23-283 DD Land 362.0 158 -45 568526.0 5929989.7 387.7 NQ CV5 CV23-285 DD Water 469.9 158 -60 570328.4 5930856.8 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-287 DD Water 176.0 158 -45 571336.6 5931031.0 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-290 DD Land 443.0 158 -60 569197.2 5930336.0 392.0 NQ CV5 CV23-291 DD Water 169.2 158 -70 571336.7 5931031.4 372.3 NQ CV5 CV23-292 DD Land 389.1 158 -65 568457.4 5930020.9 392.5 NQ CV5 CV23-295 DD Land 362.9 158 -65 568526.0 5929990.0 387.7 NQ CV5 CV23-297 DD Water 194.0 158 -45 571682.5 5931113.0 372.5 NQ CV5 CV23-298 DD Water 440.1 158 -64 570449.3 5930831.3 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-303 DD Land 290.9 158 -45 568922.1 5930064.4 395.4 NQ CV5 CV23-307 DD Land 357.3 285 -45 569814.2 5930403.6 382.3 NQ CV5 CV23-308 DD Water 171.2 158 -46 571479.7 5931087.4 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-313 DD Water 371.0 158 -45 570449.7 5930830.8 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-314 DD Water 359.0 338 -45 571479.2 5931088.9 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-317 DD Land 431.9 338 -45 568922.9 5930067.3 395.1 NQ CV5 CV23-321 DD Land 252.1 158 -45 569813.6 5930404.2 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-325 DD Water 238.9 158 -47 571440.8 5931045.2 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-327 DD Water 386.0 158 -45 570541.7 5930871.4 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-329 DD Land 277.8 310 -55 569812.8 5930405.2 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-331 DD Land 423.0 158 -45 568415.4 5929988.0 395.9 NQ CV5 CV23-335 DD Water 263.0 158 -76 571440.5 5931063.1 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-337 DD Land 427.9 338 -45 569717.2 5930368.0 382.0 NQ CV5 CV23-338 DD Water 176.0 158 -45 570761.8 5930850.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-340 DD Water 212.0 158 -60 571760.9 5931197.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-342 DD Water 212.0 158 -45 570631.7 5930908.8 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-344 DD Land 530.2 158 -65 568415.3 5929988.4 395.9 NQ CV5 CV23-347 DD Land 230.0 158 -45 569717.7 5930367.4 382.0 NQ CV5 CV23-349 DD Water 133.9 158 -45 571865.8 5931191.5 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-352 DD Land 227.0 158 -45 569626.0 5930335.2 381.7 NQ CV5 CV23-354 DD Land 296.0 158 -45 569536.2 5930296.9 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-357 DD Land 328.8 158 -45 568371.0 5929961.8 392.7 NQ CV5 CV23-359 DD Land 251.1 158 -45 569443.3 5930256.2 383.8 NQ CV5 CV23-362 DD Land 356.1 338 -45 571560.3 5931009.3 373.3 NQ CV5 CV23-363 DD Land 218.0 158 -45 569347.1 5930221.6 389.4 NQ CV5 CV23-364 DD Land 401.0 158 -65 568370.8 5929962.2 392.6 NQ CV5 CV24-366 DD Land 489.4 158 -52 570954.3 5931181.8 376.3 NQ CV5 CV24-367 DD Land 459.2 160 -49 571374.2 5931330.7 378.5 NQ CV5 CV24-368 DD Land 493.9 158 -50 569790.2 5930721.4 375.2 NQ CV5 CV24-370 DD Land 511.8 158 -48 570073.6 5930820.6 381.2 NQ CV5 CV24-371 DD Land 561.9 158 -57 571477.3 5931353.1 374.7 NQ CV5 CV24-372 DD Land 487.9 158 -45 570218.9 5930863.1 375.2 NQ CV5 CV24-373 DD Land 479.2 160 -45 569832.6 5930629.6 373.0 NQ CV5 CV24-374 DD Land 470.0 158 -46 570693.3 5931027.8 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-375 DD Land 302.1 158 -45 569251.7 5930186.6 395.0 NQ CV5 CV24-376 DD Land 583.7 158 -60 570036.0 5930779.8 377.9 NQ CV5 CV24-377 DD Land 451.9 158 -45 569911.5 5930690.1 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-378 DD Land 493.0 158 -47 571569.3 5931385.6 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-379 DD Land 613.9 158 -60 570693.4 5931028.3 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-380 DD Land 559.9 158 -60 570218.9 5930863.3 374.9 NQ CV5 CV24-381 DD Land 302.1 158 -45 569160.9 5930149.9 395.0 NQ CV5 CV24-382 DD Land 506.0 158 -56 569911.6 5930690.5 373.9 NQ CV5 CV24-383A DD Land 308.0 158 -45 569003.7 5930137.6 396.3 NQ CV5 CV24-384 DD Land 545.9 158 -57 569946.9 5930739.3 376.4 NQ CV5 CV24-385 DD Land 382.9 158 -45 569148.4 5930308.3 394.3 NQ CV5 CV24-386 DD Land 552.6 158 -58 571388.7 5931175.9 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-388 DD Land 515.0 158 -58 571569.1 5931386.1 374.1 NQ CV5 CV24-389 DD Land 388.2 158 -45 569443.3 5930367.7 383.5 NQ CV5 CV24-390 DD Land 620.0 158 -45 570392.4 5930967.3 379.2 NQ CV5 CV24-391 DD Land 341.0 158 -45 569214.2 5930279.5 396.6 NQ CV5 CV24-392 DD Land 633.1 165 -58 571841.1 5931393.0 377.3 NQ CV5 CV24-393 DD Land 462.3 158 -75 569003.4 5930138.0 396.2 NQ CV5 CV24-394 DD Land 575.2 158 -47 571605.9 5931299.3 377.2 NQ CV5 CV24-395 DD Land 296.1 158 -45 569280.1 5930256.9 394.0 NQ CV5 CV24-398 DD Land 431.0 158 -45 569409.3 5930473.0 374.9 NQ CV5 CV24-399 DD Ice 527.0 158 -60 570600.6 5930984.8 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-400 DD Land 551.0 158 -52 571388.7 5931175.6 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-401A DD Land 626.1 158 -58 572056.2 5931528.9 373.1 NQ CV5 CV24-402 DD Land 444.4 158 -75 569280.1 5930257.5 393.9 NQ CV5 CV24-403 DD Land 373.9 158 -45 569031.2 5930205.5 393.6 NQ CV5 CV24-404 DD Land 668.2 162 -59 571931.0 5931431.7 377.3 NQ CV5 CV24-405 DD Land 439.9 158 -60 571659.0 5931300.4 378.4 NQ CV5 CV24-407 DD Land 296.0 158 -45 569066.8 5930115.0 394.7 NQ CV5 CV24-408 DD Land 410.0 158 -45 569237.8 5930354.0 389.3 NQ CV5 CV24-409 DD Land 356.1 158 -45 569542.0 5930406.0 383.7 NQ CV5 CV24-410 DD Ice 609.0 158 -47 570507.2 5930955.1 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-413 DD Ice 431.0 158 -62 570940.7 5931079.8 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-414 DD Land 425.0 158 -45 569516.5 5930473.0 383.8 NQ CV5 CV24-415A DD Land 576.4 158 -45 571679.3 5931388.3 374.3 NQ CV5 CV24-416 DD Land 334.8 158 -45 569358.6 5930330.1 389.7 NQ CV5 CV24-418 DD Ice 624.4 158 -47 570600.7 5930984.1 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-419 DD Land 595.9 165 -45 572117.8 5931509.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV24-422 DD Land 572.8 158 -58 571955.7 5931504.0 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-423A DD Land 329.0 158 -75 569358.9 5930329.9 389.6 NQ CV5 CV24-424 DD Land 389.0 158 -53 569615.3 5930495.5 378.1 NQ CV5 CV24-426 DD Ice 587.0 158 -45 571004.5 5931058.8 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-428 DD Ice 543.1 158 -45 570728.4 5930940.4 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-430 DD Land 361.9 158 -45 569187.9 5930215.3 397.6 NQ CV5 CV24-431 DD Land 352.9 338 -60 569800.9 5930431.0 379.5 NQ CV5 CV24-433 DD Ice 508.9 158 -48 570881.7 5931098.0 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-434 DD Ice 467.8 158 -60 570507.2 5930955.1 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-435 DD Land 502.9 158 -60 572117.8 5931509.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV24-437 DD Land 433.9 158 -55 571679.2 5931388.7 374.3 NQ CV5 CV24-438 DD Ice 408.3 158 -48 571812.0 5931329.7 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-440 DD Land 438.5 158 -75 569187.5 5930215.9 397.5 NQ CV5 CV24-441 DD Ice 342.2 158 -65 571004.7 5931058.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-442 DD Land 299.1 158 -87 569802.0 5930429.6 379.4 NQ CV5 CV24-443 DD Ice 383.2 158 -45 570818.0 5930984.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-445 DD Ice 295.3 158 -45 571968.9 5931339.0 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-447 DD Land 308.4 130 -55 571152.3 5931101.1 375.1 NQ CV5 CV24-448 DD Land 341.9 158 -75 569802.0 5930430.0 379.4 NQ CV5 CV24-449 DD Ice 291.8 158 -62 570881.7 5931098.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-450 DD Land 299.0 160 -45 569864.8 5930545.1 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-451 DD Ice 503.0 158 -45 571771.2 5931288.6 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-452 DD Land 505.9 145 -50 571679.5 5931388.0 374.3 HQ CV5 CV24-455 DD Ice 379.8 158 -45 570909.9 5931018.4 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-456 DD Land 456.9 200 -55 570174.5 5930836.0 378.3 NQ CV5 CV24-458 DD Ice 328.0 152 -62 571968.6 5931339.6 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-460 DD Ice 263.0 158 -45 571650.2 5931198.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-462 DD Land 299.5 158 -45 569773.4 5930503.0 377.2 NQ CV5 CV24-463 DD Land 337.9 158 -45 570612.9 5930686.0 378.8 NQ CV5 CV24-465 DD Ice 325.0 158 -48 571877.8 5931300.2 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-466 DD Ice 530.3 338 -45 571841.0 5931124.0 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-467 DD Ice 539.2 158 -45 570782.1 5931075.0 372.3 NQ CV5 CV24-468 DD Ice 461.0 158 -46 571695.3 5931217.0 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-469 DD Land 409.9 40 -60 571572.0 5930953.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV24-472 DD Land 355.9 338 -45 570503.6 5930694.8 379.8 NQ CV5 CV24-473 DD Ice 359.0 153 -58 571514.3 5931262.1 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-474 DD Land 223.9 159 -46 569207.2 5930170.9 396.0 NQ CV5 CV24-475 DD Ice 280.1 158 -45 572062.4 5931376.6 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-476 DD Land 557.0 154 -55 570170.7 5930834.1 378.4 NQ CV5 CV24-479 DD Land 467.1 16 -55 570355.0 5930476.9 379.2 NQ CV5 CV24-480 DD Land 560.3 158 -65 571994.4 5931554.1 372.2 NQ CV5 CV24-481 DD Land 272.3 157 -46 569311.2 5930294.6 391.0 NQ CV5 CV24-482 DD Ice 305.0 158 -55 572062.4 5931376.0 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-485 DD Ice 365.0 150 -45 571515.2 5931261.4 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-486 DD Ice 299.0 156 -45 571551.6 5931169.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-488 DD Land 197.0 160 -45 569373.9 5930278.5 390.3 NQ CV5 CV24-489 DD Land 356.0 158 -45 570204.3 5930636.1 382.0 NQ CV5 CV24-490 DD Ice 314.3 158 -47 572155.1 5931412.9 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-493 DD Land 218.1 160 -45 569649.4 5930384.4 381.0 NQ CV5 CV24-494 DD Land 439.9 158 -60 570227.9 5930714.7 374.8 NQ CV5 CV24-495 DD Ice 230.3 158 -45 571803.4 5931216.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-496 DD Land 509.0 113 -55 571529.1 5931440.2 390.7 NQ CV5 CV24-500 DD Land 512.1 158 -65 571932.1 5931649.5 378.7 NQ CV5 CV24-501A DD Land 403.2 155 -49 572023.6 5931471.2 374.6 NQ CV5 CV24-502 DD Land 476.5 145 -52 570360.1 5930766.7 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-503 DD Land 533.1 160 -45 570305.6 5930884.3 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-504 DD Land 302.4 158 -45 570181.3 5930561.3 385.0 NQ CV5 CV24-505 DD Land 581.0 158 -58 569994.1 5930753.1 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-509 DD Land 425.4 157 -53 570262.4 5930743.7 373.9 NQ CV5 CV24-512 DD Land 317.0 158 -46 570054.0 5930596.6 376.9 NQ CV5 CV24-514 DD Land 601.3 158 -50 570459.7 5931100.8 378.2 NQ CV5 CV24-515 DD Ice 424.4 160 -58 572240.8 5931602.7 371.8 NQ CV5 CV24-516 DD Land 517.9 170 -45 572564.5 5931732.2 375.0 NQ CV5 CV24-517 DD Land 428.1 152 -56 570402.3 5930773.8 374.1 NQ CV5 CV24-521 DD Land 504.1 158 -45 568928.0 5930328.5 377.9 NQ CV5 CV24-522 DD Land 260.2 159 -45 570073.4 5930544.4 379.3 NQ CV5 CV24-526 DD Land 442.9 158 -45 569994.4 5930752.6 376.4 NQ CV5





















CH22-001 CH Land 2.1 342 -7 571342.6 5930847.1 378.4 n/a CV5 CH22-002 CH Land 3.9 165 -31 571340.7 5930846.3 378.5 n/a CV5 CH22-003 CH Land 1.9 346 -6 571377.5 5930850.9 377.9 n/a CV5 CH22-007 CH Land 7.3 340 -30 570151.2 5930541.4 385.3 n/a CV5 CV1-CH01 CH Land 8.0 0 0 571477.3 5931121.0 373.4 n/a CV5 CV1-CH02 CH Land 6.0 0 0 571393.9 5931098.8 381.9 n/a CV5 CV1-CH03 CH Land 11.0 0 0 571381.0 5931103.9 382.2 n/a CV5 CV1-CH04 CH Land 4.0 0 0 571340.5 5931110.5 381.2 n/a CV5 CV1-CH05 CH Land 11.0 0 0 571435.1 5931107.2 380.6 n/a CV5 CV2-CH01 CH Land 4.0 338 0 571299.6 5931156.1 379.6 n/a CV5 CV2-CH02 CH Land 4.0 355 0 571274.9 5931156.7 380.0 n/a CV5

(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) DD = diamond drill, CH = channel; (3) DD azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar/downhole

Table 5: Attributes for drill holes and channels included in the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (CV13).