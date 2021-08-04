Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study Period 2018-2030 Expected by Analysts at DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Frontotemporal Dementia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Frontotemporal Dementia market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of key pointers from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market report:

The total Frontotemporal Dementia prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be 50,100 in the 7MM with the USA accounting for the maximum number of FTD prevalent cases.

in the 7MM with the accounting for the maximum number of FTD prevalent cases. The FTD therapy market is currently dominated by off-label use of therapies that provides symptomatic relief instead of targeting the disease at its root cause.

The only disease-modifying therapy approved in the US include riluzole.

Frontotemporal Dementia market size in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 133.8 million in 2020 with the US accounting for approximately 57% of the FTD market share.

in 2020 with the US accounting for approximately of the FTD market share. FTD pipeline therapies in the different clinical stages of development include TRx0237 (TauRX Pharmaceuticals), AL001 (Alector), AADvac 1 (Axon Neuroscience), among several others.

(TauRX Pharmaceuticals), (Alector), (Axon Neuroscience), among several others. Major pharma and biotech players in the FTD market include Alector, Axon Neuroscience, TauRX Therapeutics, and several others.

Frontotemporal Dementia: Disease Overview

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) refers to a spectrum of clinical syndromes that demonstrate progressive degenerative changes in behavior, personality, language, cognitive skills, and motor function. It is considered a young-onset dementia that occurs between the ages of 45–65, and is the most common dementia in those under the age of 60.

FTD is further subdivided into two categories on the basis of their predominating presentations, namely, the behavioral subtype and language subtype. The Frontotemporal Dementia epidemiological estimates demonstrated that behavioral subtype accounts for about half of the FTD cases. Further, it was observed that out of all the mutations namely MAPT, PGRN, C9ORF72, VCP, CHMP2B, TARDBP, and FUS genes; MAPT mutation is observed to be more prominent in FTD patients.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Frontotemporal Dementia Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Frontotemporal Dementia prevalent cases

Total diagnosed Frontotemporal Dementia prevalent cases

Total type-specific diagnosed Frontotemporal Dementia prevalent cases

Subtype-specific cases of Primary Progressive Aphasia, and Mutations associated with FTD

Present Frontotemporal Dementia Therapeutic Market Outlook

Frontotemporal Dementia therapy market relies on off-label therapies for the management of neuropsychiatric symptomatic treatment. The treatment approaches include non-pharmacological as well as pharmacological options. The main purpose of non-pharmacological intervention is to prevent disruptive behaviors, provide symptom relief, and lessen caregiver distress while pharmacological therapy options aim at different symptoms such as cognitive symptoms, behavioral symptoms and others. Pharmacologic treatment of cognitive symptoms involves using cholinesterase inhibitors and N-methyl-D-aspartic acid (NMDA) receptor antagonists; for behavioral symptoms, it involves the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and similar medications while for motor symptoms includes physical, occupational, and speech/swallow therapy.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market: Unmet Needs and Forecasted Scenario

FTD treatment market offers no curative standard options and available symptomatic therapies have limited clinical utility. There is a serious lack of quality evidence from randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials for most therapies. The Frontotemporal therapy market has no effective therapies for cognitive symptoms and the available ones for behavioral symptoms, there is always a risk of side effects.

Moreover, Frontotemporal Dementia is a highly underdiagnosed condition owing to an inherent difficulty in accurately diagnosing the neurological disorders. An unclear pathology calls for further R&D for the development of effective diagnostic biomarkers and therapies.

However, to bridge the gap between medical needs and treatment options several pharma and biotech companies such as Alector, Axon Neuroscience, TauRX Therapeutics, and several others are working proactively in the domain.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics

Recent years witnessed an increasing trend in an increase in the R&D, influx of key pharma and biotech companies, entry of novel FTD therapies, new diagnosing biomarkers, rising interest in patient-based registries, especially in rare diseases such FTD is expected to support clinical trial enrolment and track patient data in longitudinal and cross-sectional studies is expected to further help grow the Frontotemporal Dementia market size growth.

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Therapies

TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics Ltd

AL001: Alector

AADvac1: Axon Neuroscience

WVE-004: Wave Life Sciences

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Alector, Axon Neuroscience, TauRX Therapeutics and several others.

Key Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Therapies: TRx0237, AL001, AADvac 1, and several others.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Frontotemporal Dementia emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report Introduction 3 Frontotemporal Dementia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Frontotemporal Dementia 5 Frontotemporal Dementia Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia 7 Frontotemporal Dementia Patient Journey 8 Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Frontotemporal Dementia 10 Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment 14 Frontotemporal Dementia Emerging Therapies 15 Frontotemporal Dementia: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Frontotemporal Dementia Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Frontotemporal Dementia Market Drivers 19 Frontotemporal Dementia Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

