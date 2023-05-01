Significant Positive Shift in the Glioma Market with 13% CAGR During the Study Period (2019-2032) Expected by Analysts at DelveInsight

The dynamics of the glioma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the emerging pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, and others

As per DelveInsight analysis, the glioma market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total incident glioma cases in the 7MM were approximately 47K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading glioma companies such as Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Orbus Therapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly , and others are developing novel glioma drugs that can be available in the glioma market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel glioma drugs that can be available in the glioma market in the coming years. The promising glioma therapies in the pipeline include Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111), LAM561 (2-OHOA), MEDI4736 (durvalumab), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), IGV-001, SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, SONALA-001 + Exablate 2.0 Device, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, MDNA55, BMX-001, Lenvatinib ± Pembrolizumab, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), OKN-007, Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Selinexor (KPT-330), Olutasidenib (FT-2102), VBI-1901, NOX-A12 (Olaptesed Pegol), Tovorafenib (DAY101), Vorasidenib (AG-881), Eflornithine, TVI-Brain-1, AB-218, BGB-290, Mirdametinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), Vinblastine + Bevacizumab, Cobimetinib, PEMAZYRE (Pemigatinib), VERZENIO (abemaciclib) , and others.

and others. In December 2022 , Chimerix announced the successful launch of the ONC201 Phase III ACTION study in patients with H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

announced the successful launch of the ONC201 Phase III ACTION study in patients with H3 K27M-mutant glioma. In June 2022 , Day One Biopharmaceuticals announced positive initial data from its pivotal Phase II (FIREFLY-1) study with tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG).

Glioma Overview

Glioma is the most common kind of glial cell tumor in the central nervous system (CNS). Gliomas are infiltrative tumors that affect the brain tissue surrounding them. Glioblastoma is the most hazardous type of brain tumor, whereas pilocytic astrocytomas are the least dangerous. Previously, diffuse gliomas were classified into subgroups and grades depending on histopathologies, such as diffuse astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas, or mixed gliomas/oligoastrocytomas. The specific etiology of glioma, like other primary brain tumors, remains unknown. However, certain variables may increase the risk of getting a brain tumor. Glioma symptoms vary depending on tumor type, size, location, and growth rate. Some common glioma symptoms include headache, nausea or vomiting, memory loss, urine incontinence, speech problems, and others. A medical history and a physical examination are used for glioma diagnosis.

Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 47K incident cases of glioma in the 7MM in 2022.

As per our analysis, the United States contributed to the largest incident population of glioma, acquiring ~40% of the 7MM in 2022.

The glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total glioma incident cases

Glioma grade-specific cases

Glioma age-specific cases

Glioma type-specific cases

Glioma Treatment Market

Glioma treatment is based on the type of glioma, its size and location, and the patient's unique characteristics. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy will be administered after surgery, particularly in individuals when the tumor cannot be removed entirely because it has invaded critical parts of the brain or is inaccessible. The typical glioma treatment protocol comprises surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Chemotherapy may include carmustine (BCNU), lomustine (CCNU), or gleostine (generic), cisplatin, carboplatin, etoposide, and irinotecan in case of low-grade glioma whereas temozolomide (TEMODAR) is the standard chemotherapy used in case of high-grade glioma majorly, Gliadel wafer implants (biodegradable discs injected with BCNU) are usually given as adjunctive treatment after surgery, although usage of Gliadel wafers remains a point of controversy due to its questionable survival benefits. Avastin (Genentech) and Temodar/Temodal (Merck), among others, are approved medications for HGG. However, due to patent expiration, the generic version of Temodar and biosimilars of Avastin are available on the glioma market. As generics and biosimilars are more cost-effective for patients than new medicines, intense competition exists among them. Furthermore, due to a lack of knowledge concerning bevacizumab's overall survival benefit, it is not recommended in unselected patients with newly diagnosed GBM. Currently, only one medication for LGG is approved, Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus Mekinist (trametinib).

Moreover, the current therapeutic market lacks a viable method for curing glioblastoma; therefore, the survival rate of people diagnosed with glioma remains poor. Glioma is incurable, and treatment choices are limited. Furthermore, the tumor has a high recurrence rate and a poor patient prognosis. In addition, there is currently no approved therapy for the unmethylated MGMT patient pool.

Glioma Therapies and Key Companies

Regorafenib: Bayer

ONC201: Chimerix

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

Enzastaurin (DB-102): Denovo Biopharma

DCVax-L: Northwest Therapeutics

Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

LAM561 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals

MEDI4736 (durvalumab): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics

IGV-001: Imvax

SurVaxM: MimiVax

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap): Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC)

Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab: Istari Oncology

SONALA-001 + Exablate 2.0 Device: SonALAsense

VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol): Kintara Therapeutics

Pomalidomide: Bristol Myers Squibb

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

BMX-001: BioMimetix

Lenvatinib ± Pembrolizumab: Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

OKN-007: Oblato

Temferon: Genenta Science

EO2401: Enterome

INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab): Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

NOX-A12 (Olaptesed Pegol): TME Pharma

Tovorafenib (DAY101): Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Vorasidenib (AG-881): Servier

Eflornithine: Orbus Therapeutics

TVI-Brain-1: TVAX Biomedical

AB-218: AnHeart Therapeutics

BGB-290: Beigene

Mirdametinib: SpringWorks Therapeutics

FT-2102 (Olutasidenib): Forma Therapeutics

Vinblastine + Bevacizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

PEMAZYRE (Pemigatinib): Incyte Corporation

VERZENIO (abemaciclib): Eli Lilly

Glioma Market Dynamics

Glioma market growth can be ascribed to various factors, including an aging population, evolving research, better diagnostic tests, developing surgical procedures, improved radiotherapy techniques, and novel systemic medicines.

Commercially, there is a greater emphasis on high-grade glioma than low-grade glioma because patients with low-grade glioma often live longer than those with high-grade glioma. As a result, just a few therapies are in late-stage studies, while the majority are in early-stage trials. In the case of GBM, on the other hand, the pipeline is robust, with numerous potential therapies in late and mid-stage research that have yet to be marketed. The pipeline includes drugs with varied modes of action and administration routes. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of glioma includes budding gene therapy, i.e., ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) by VBL Therapeutics, followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively, and these therapies are going to alter the glioma market dynamics in the upcoming years.

The current glioma market has been categorized based on the dominant treatment pattern across the 7MM, which shows slight variances in the overall prescription pattern. The forecast model considers surgery, chemotherapy/radiation therapy, bevacizumab + radiotherapy/chemotherapy, and OPTUNE with temozolomide. The anticipated launch of new therapies and improved integration of early patient screening, medication in secondary care and other clinical settings, research on optimum implementation methods, and increased awareness may eventually facilitate the development of successful treatment alternatives.

However, there are a few challenges to the timely identification and treatment of these patients, such as a lack of a reliable biomarker that can aid in diagnosis and patient classification and identifying recurrence and signaling medication response. Furthermore, the failure rate of high-phased drug trials is significant, making it impossible to predict trial success, exacerbating the need for medicines that could assist ease the patient segment with this severe kind of cancer.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Glioma Market CAGR Approx.13% Glioma Market Size in 2022 USD 1,000 million Key Glioma Companies Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Orbus Therapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly, and others Key Pipeline Glioma Therapies Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111), LAM561 (2-OHOA), MEDI4736 (durvalumab), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), IGV-001, SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, SONALA-001 + Exablate 2.0 Device, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, MDNA55, BMX-001, Lenvatinib ± Pembrolizumab, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), OKN-007, Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Selinexor (KPT-330), Olutasidenib (FT-2102), VBI-1901, NOX-A12 (Olaptesed Pegol), Tovorafenib (DAY101), Vorasidenib (AG-881), Eflornithine, TVI-Brain-1, AB-218, BGB-290, Mirdametinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), Vinblastine + Bevacizumab, Cobimetinib, PEMAZYRE (Pemigatinib), VERZENIO (abemaciclib), and others

Scope of the Glioma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies

Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies Glioma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Glioma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Glioma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

