Significant Sales Growth Allows Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance To Create More Than 65 Full-Time Jobs at Leesburg, Ohio Facility

"We're pleased by the business growth and the demand to significantly increase our staff," said Jason Stevens, general manager of plant operations for Luminex. "By adding an additional shift to the facility, we will be able to scale up production, which will ultimately escalate productivity and reduce the need for weekend overtime. This is a real win-win for our business model, current employees, our new hires, and ultimately the community of Leesburg."

Luminex is the largest candle supplier to food, drug and mass merchant retailers in the United States. Luminex is also America's oldest candle manufacturer, and is celebrating 180 years in 2020.

"We're excited to see how the growth of our company is impacting not only our business and our employees but also the Leesburg economy for the better," said Calvin Johnston, chief executive officer, Luminex. "The added shift not only positively affects current employees' job satisfaction, but will also lift the community of Leesburg by providing new and stable job opportunities and the possibility of further career advancement."

Interested applicants should visit https://candlelite.applicantpro.com/jobs/ for a complete job listing or email careers@candle-lite.com.

About Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance

Luminex designs, manufactures and sells candles, home fragrance and home decor accessories through its two subsidiaries, Candle-Lite and PartyLite. These two iconic and market-leading home fragrance companies produce candles with unparalleled fragrance integrity that adheres to the highest regulatory and quality standards.

SOURCE Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance