Signifier Medical Technologies appoints Philip Hess, former President & CEO of Bose Corporation, as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Hess is the former President & CEO of Bose Corporation, where he worked for 24 years across multiple leadership and operational roles. During his tenure, Mr. Hess was instrumental in Bose's evolution from a speaker and DVD company to a leader in headsets and wireless products. Most recently, he was leading Bose into connected wearables and health products. He will be located in Boston, MA, where he will have responsibility for growing Signifier's US infrastructure in preparation for the commercialization of the company's products.

Mr. Hess will additionally lead the formation of a new R&D function to identify and leverage innovative science to create new product opportunities for Signifier, aimed at improving the lives of the millions of people with sleep disordered breathing conditions.

"With Signifier's clinically-proven technology, we have the opportunity to treat several kinds of sleep disorders in a way never before possible" said Phil Hess. "Sleep is one of the core pillars of health. I'm incredibly excited to be part of a team that will improve the quality of life for millions of people."

"I am delighted to welcome Phil to the company. He brings a valuable combination of skills and experience that we believe will benefit Signifier not only in the near-term, as we continue the global commercialization of eXciteOSA® and Snoozeal®, but also in the future as we seek to build a global innovation-led healthcare company," added Akhil Tripathi, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signifier Medical Technologies. "Phil is a key partner of this growth strategy. With other recent important appointments in the US and Europe, we are building a highly capable global team to deliver on our ambitions."

In July, Signifier Medical Technologies announced the appointments of Mr. Matt Sharris as Vice President of Sales for North America and Mr. Steve Saunders as Head of Sales in EMEA. Both bring strategic and commercial experience in respiratory and medical technologies and follow the company strategy to drive and maximize commercial footprint in their respective geographies.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing conditions.

Signifier's proprietary therapy is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea, supported by clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.1-3

For more information, please visit www.signifiermedical.com.

About Snoring and OSA

Nearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 years are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between OSA and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnea is marked by the recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day, decreased intellectual alertness, and personality alterations. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a clear demand for new forms of treatment.

