Signifier Medical Technologies Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 for Design Excellence for Snoozeal®, the World's First, Daytime Treatment Device That Tackles the Root Cause of Sleep Apnoea and Snoring

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies Limited, formerly known as Snoozeal, is delighted to announce that it has won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD for Design Excellence, in the "Product" category, for its novel medical device, Snoozeal® for patients with sleep apnoea and snoring.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is the oldest independent quality design seal in the world and one of the most important design prizes when it comes to excellence in design. This award exemplifies Signifier Medical Technologies' commitment to making outstanding, patient-centric design an integral component of the user experience, together with Snoozeal's® ergonomic styling, connected smart features and ease of use.

Professor Anshul Sama (FRCS), Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Signifier Medical Technologies and Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon at the University of Nottingham, was keenly aware of the fact that many of his patients were struggling with conventional treatment options for their sleep apnoea and snoring issues. Based on an understanding of this significant unmet need and working with a talented multidisciplinary team, he created the world's first, daytime treatment device that tackles the root cause of sleep apnoea – Snoozeal®.

The Snoozeal® treatment has been clinically proven with rigorous clinical trials conducted by prestigious institutions showing an objective improvement in sleep quality by reducing sleep apnoea and snoring significantly.1,2

Professor Sama commented: "Our team is thrilled to have been awarded such a prestigious honour from iF International Forum Design. Snoozeal® is a result of a devoted effort by many highly skilled professionals from sleep medicine, maxillofacial surgery, product development, medical engineering, software engineering and regulatory that led to an easy-to-use, effective product that will be readily available to all and workable through a phone app. We are looking forward to bringing Snoozeal® to market and helping more people improve their quality of sleep with this easy-to-use and effective solution."

Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award contest started in Germany in 1953. Design submissions are subject to comprehensive evaluation for design, innovativeness, functionality and seven additional categories including product, packaging, communication and professional concepts.

iF Design Award 2020 winners are announced online through the iF Design Award website and iF Design app and winning designs will be presented at the iF Design Exhibition from 2-10 May during Berlin Design Week 2020.

About Snoring and OSA

Nearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between obstructive sleep apnoea and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnoea is marked by recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day and decreased intellectual alertness. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnoea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a demand for new forms of treatment.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies, previously known as Snoozeal, is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing conditions. Signifier's proprietary therapy is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology, with proven clinical data from prestigious and well-recognised universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.1,2

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

The iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to excellence in design for 67 years. The iF brand enjoys an international reputation as a symbol for outstanding design achievement. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honours design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concepts. All the award-winning entries are presented in the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, published in the iF design app and exhibited at the iF design exhibition in Berlin.

