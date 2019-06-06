Signify Health Appoints Kim Holland as SVP of Government Affairs

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled, in-home care and complex care management services, announced today the appointment of Kim Holland as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

Holland brings nearly 25 years of experience in health care. Prior to joining Signify Health, Holland served as Vice President of State Affairs at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, where she was responsible for developing federal and state legislative and regulatory positions, building consensus among member plans on key policy issues, and developing and deploying resources to advance BCBSA efforts. This included leadership on state and federal advocacy efforts related to Medicaid and involved promoting Blue plans' initiatives to address social determinants of health. Holland also led BCBSA's corporate response to the opioid epidemic, positioning BC and BS plans as leaders in the national effort.

Holland also served in statewide elected office as the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner from 2005 to 2010.

"Kim has served on the front lines of our health care system in multiple capacities, but always with an eye towards improving the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people and the communities in which they live," said Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer of Signify Health. "Kim is a natural problem solver and understands how to build consensus around big ideas. We're thrilled to add her talents to our organization."

"Signify Health is an exciting and growing company with the assets and expertise necessary to disrupt health care at a time when disruption is critical for the industry," said Holland. "From meeting patients where they are through its complex care management services to making public health personal through its social determinants of health platform, Signify Health is serious about increasing health care access, lowering costs and improving outcomes. I'm excited to join such a forward-thinking and innovative company."

About Signify Health

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, health care providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, community-based organizations and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive care and services where and when it's needed most. The company provides technology-enabled care services to vulnerable populations within the routine of their daily lives to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Austin, TX and Rapid City, SD and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

