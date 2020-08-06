Signify Health Appoints Vivian Riefberg and Taj Clayton to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home, today announced that it has appointed to its Board of Directors Vivian Riefberg, former Leader of McKinsey & Company's America's public sector practice and past co-leader of the U.S. healthcare practice, and Taj Clayton, Partner and Chair of the Domestic Alternative Dispute Resolution practice at Winston & Strawn LLP.

"We are pleased to welcome Vivian and Taj, who join us at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward to transform a fragmented healthcare system into one that's value-based and that enables more healthy, happy days at home," said Kyle Armbrester, CEO. "The addition of these directors complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to innovate financing models, deliver holistic, human-centered care and focus relentlessly on outcomes and enhanced value for our customers. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose Signify Health."

About Vivian Riefberg

After spending more than 30 years at McKinsey & Company, most recently as Senior Partner, Vivian Riefberg joined the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business faculty to hold a David C. Walentas Jefferson Scholars Foundation Professorship chair. Riefberg has worked with many major health care enterprises and nonprofits and served on the boards for the National Institutes of Health and the Partnership for a Healthier America, a nonpartisan program grown out of former First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign. In addition to serving on Signify Health's board, Riefberg has also recently joined the Johns Hopkins Medicine board of trustees.

"I was drawn to this opportunity because I believe that Signify Health is uniquely positioned to transform healthcare in areas that are in particular need of focus such as home-based care," said Riefberg. "As someone who has spent my professional career in healthcare, I have a special appreciation for Signify Health's commitment to quality and the team's progressive approach to holistic care with solutions addressing social determinants of health delivered in an integrated way across their service offering. I'm excited to be working with the leadership team on charting a path forward for Signify Health and for healthcare."

About Taj Clayton

A founding partner of the Dallas office of Winston & Strawn, Taj Clayton chairs the firm's Domestic Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice and co-chairs the Global Black Lawyers' Network. He also is an Executive Advisor to New Mountain Capital. Clayton's previous law experience includes a position as principal in the Dallas office of another international firm and as law clerk to Chief Judge Mark L. Wolf of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts (2005–2006). Clayton is active in the nonprofit sector including serving on the President's Advisory Board for UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"Signify Health has created the prototype of what effective, value-based healthcare of the future will be. Importantly to me, Signify continues to iterate, innovate, and improve on its model. I am excited to join this transformative company as it emerges as the industry leader in providing comprehensive and preventative healthcare in the comfort of patients' homes. As a board member, I look forward to leveraging my experience providing guidance and advice to leading Fortune 500 companies to help drive Signify Health forward as we reimagine what healthcare can and should be."

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home. We are accelerating the movement to value-based care by working with payers and providers to address both the financing and delivery of care, and sharing accountability for driving better outcomes for the individuals and families we serve. Our innovative episodes of care payment models and personalized health assessment and care coordination services enable us to close clinical and social care gaps, manage risk and drive a better experience for millions of people each year. Applying powerful analytics and clinical expertise, we support individuals' health journeys from the acute care facility to the ideal next site of care and all the way to a place of residence, helping people get home sooner and stay there longer. We support care needs anywhere in the U.S. through our high-performance provider and community networks – including the nation's largest field-based network of doctors and nurse practitioners trained and ready for in-home visits. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.



