Signify Health Expands Leadership of Episodes of Care Division with Appointment of Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations

DALLAS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home, announced today two executive appointments to its Episodes of Care (EOC) Division. Josh Builder has joined Signify Health as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Laurel Douty as Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Signify Health's Episodes of Care Division uses technology and services to align physical health with financial incentives and to facilitate collaboration across sites of care for a wide range of conditions and procedures. The Company is leading the transformation to value-based care with a model that facilitates shared accountability among providers and payers to improve outcomes and help people get people back to health and back to their homes as quickly and safely as possible.

Josh Builder, CTO, oversees all technology innovation, integration and operations for Signify Health's Episodes of Care Division. Builder brings a consumer perspective to health care having formerly served as CTO at companies including Rent the Runway, SoulCycle and The Orchard.

"Josh has a track record of disrupting industries by using sophisticated technology and strategic problem solving to transform ideas into real, scalable solutions," said Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a novel, patient-focused approach to building technology platforms with intuitive tools and integrated clinical devices, allowing us to 'humanize' the health care journey for individuals and providers."

During his time at Rent the Runway, Builder disrupted the estimated $2.4 trillion fashion industry by creating a tiered subscription service that eliminated the need for wardrobe ownership through the closet-in-the-cloud concept. While at The Orchard, Builder was an early pioneer in the music streaming space, where he helped grow the company into the world's leading distributor of digital content for independent music artists and labels.

"I am honored to lead the evolution of Signify Health's Episodes of Care technology," said Builder. "We have the opportunity to transform and connect the fragmented healthcare system using intelligent technology and a human-centered data platform that taps rich longitudinal data and unlocks insights so people will receive the right care at the right place at the right time."

Builder earned his B.S. in Computer Information and Decision Systems and Financial Economics at Carnegie Mellon University. In addition to advising startups and mentoring engineering leaders in NYC, Builder regularly speaks on scaling and leveraging technology to drive innovation and disruption.

Laurel Douty, EVP, leads all clinical operations for Signify Health's Episodes of Care Division with an emphasis on client-focused process improvements and change management. In this capacity, she will drive the integration of clinical and social care services and shared savings initiatives from acute to post-acute management. Laurel also will partner with the Signify Health go-to-market team as the business reaches scale to ensure client on-boarding efficiency and success.

"Laurel has a strong reputation for creating operational efficiency, business growth and client satisfaction," said Armbrester. "Her experience in driving operational efficiency and generating value will help advance the growth of our Episodes of Care Division as we work with providers to help people with complex medical conditions get back home efficiently and safely."

Prior to joining Signify Health, Douty served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer for Magellan Healthcare where she played a pivotal role in Magellan's growth to become a multi-billion-dollar organization. During her time at Magellan, Douty successfully expanded the product portfolio for the specialty division, redesigned the technology platform to support product expansion and aligned shared services organization to support multiple diverse business lines including Government Programs, Employee Assistance Programs, and Commercial Plans.

"This is an exciting and dynamic time to join Signify Health's Episodes of Care Division because we are using the power of the episode to help fix a fragmented system and transform the way healthcare is delivered and paid for," said Douty. "The entire team is committed to building strong connections between providers as well as community resources, enabling us to close critical care and social gaps. This leads to more efficient and better outcomes and experiences for everyone involved."

Douty earned her B.A. at the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home. We are accelerating the movement to value-based care by working with payers and providers to address both the financing and delivery of care, and sharing accountability for driving better outcomes for the individuals and families we serve. Our innovative episodes of care payment models and personalized health assessment and care coordination services enable us to close clinical and social care gaps, manage risk and drive a better experience for millions of people each year. Applying powerful analytics and clinical expertise, we support individuals' health journeys from the acute care facility to the ideal next site of care and all the way to a place of residence, helping people get home sooner and stay there longer. We support care needs anywhere in the U.S. through our high-performance provider and community networks – including the nation's largest field-based network of doctors and nurse practitioners trained and ready for in-home visits. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

