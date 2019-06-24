Signify Health Launches Social Determinants of Health Solution with Proven Outcomes

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled in-home care and complex care management services, has announced today the launch of Signify Community, the first and only social determinants of health (SDOH) solution that ties social interventions to quality, satisfaction, and financial outcomes—including 30% reductions in readmissions and 46% reductions in post-acute care spend for high-utilizer safety net populations. Health plan, health system, and community based organization conference attendees will get a first look at the solution's unveiling during this week's National Summit on the Social Determinants of Health conference in Washington, D.C.

Signify Health announced the acquisition of TAVHealth, a leading platform for collaborating with risk-bearing and community-based organizations to address SDOH, in March and has now integrated the solution with its other products and services. Signify Health's network of 4,000 in-home clinicians routinely identify SDOH issues in the homes of over a million high-risk individuals enrolled in government-sponsored health programs. With the introduction of Signify Community, these social issues can now be addressed through the creation of curated networks of community-based organizations and a privacy-enabled technology platform. In addition to focusing on the social needs, the clinical needs of the patients can be addressed through Signify's home- and facility-based complex care management programs.

Combining community-based teams with Signify Health's in-home and in-office evaluative services utilizes the non-traditional insight gained from these encounters with effective, accountable care programs. For the first time, social and clinical information will be combined into a longitudinal record enabling a complete view into a member's health status.

"The launch of Signify Community brings a new dimension to our work with the country's most frail and vulnerable patients," said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health. "Through our house call programs we've long observed and reported on the social stresses that drive adverse outcomes in our patients. Now we'll be able to swiftly act on these complex issues and build healthier communities while we improve the lives of individual patients."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Signify Health," said Jamo Rubin, MD, founder of the program and President of Signify Community, which has served over 2 million individuals over the last seven years. "The people we serve have social co-morbidities just as they may have clinical co-morbidities requiring complex care management. We are now the first in the nation to combine these efforts to address patients in a truly holistic fashion."

Signify Community also provides specialized outreach teams that are trained in motivational interviewing techniques and health psychology, and uses the technology platform to telephonically assess members, refer them to relevant community programs, collaborate with network participants, and coordinate the delivery of social services. In most cases, these community services are already being delivered to members—however, without coordination or accountability from a health outcomes perspective.

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive clinical and social care where and when it's needed most. With an innovative logistics and clinical workflow technology platform, exhaustive data set, and unparalleled national clinician and social services networks, the company provides tech-enabled care services to vulnerable populations within the routine of their daily lives to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical and social services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

