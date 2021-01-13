Signify Health's Biopharmaceutical Clinical and Caregiver Support Services Remove Barriers to Treatment Associated with Complex Drug Therapies

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading healthcare platform leveraging advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based programs, is offering a suite of Clinical Support Services and Caregiver Support Services to reduce clinical and social barriers to therapy initiation and adherence. The services leverage Signify Health's national network of mobile clinicians and community-based social care services to help biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations facilitate treatment for FDA-approved therapies as well as those in Phase III clinical development.

These services are being made available at a time when the specialty drug market is growing rapidly. The IQVIA Center for Human Data Science predicts that specialty medicines will represent up to 40% of global medicine spending by 2024. The FDA anticipates that by 2025 it will review and approve 10 to 20 complex cell and gene therapies every year.

"As more advanced biotherapeutics such as CAR T cell therapies enter the market, complex treatment initiation and maintenance requirements will become more of the norm and patients, particularly those with both complex clinical comorbidities and social issues, will need more support," said Marc Rothman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Signify Health. "From our work conducting pre-therapy clinical screenings and observational monitoring for treatments that address debilitating conditions like multiple sclerosis, we have seen first-hand that having the option to receive these services in the home can make it possible for people to start therapy sooner and stay on that therapy as long as necessary – with minimal disruption to daily living."

Signify Health delivers its Clinical Support Services for in-line therapies through its national mobile network of nearly 9,000 credentialed providers who are deployable to all 50 states. These clinicians conduct pre-initiation baseline assessments and screenings, conduct first-dose observations, monitor for adverse events and report results in real-time.

Signify Health also leverages its deep domain expertise in addressing social determinants of health and its database of community-based organizations and resources to support the unique needs of caregivers. After conducting comprehensive assessments of social needs, Signify's social care coordinators connect caregivers to local community resources through its proprietary technology platform. This service is of particular value for those participating in clinical trials that require travel and stays at study sites and for those taking FDA-approved facility-based therapies.

To learn more about Signify Health's biopharma clinical support or caregiver support services, please visit our website at signifyhealth.com/biopharma or contact us at [email protected]

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual's healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

Media contact:

Lynn Shepherd

610-613-7263

[email protected]

SOURCE Signify Health

Related Links

www.signifyhealth.com

