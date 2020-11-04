Signifyd and BORN Europe Announce Partnership to Provide Flawless Cross-Border Commerce to Retailers Around the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By building on the U.S. partnership between BORN and Signifyd and extending it to BORN Europe, BORN and Signifyd are in the prime position to power global retailers in a time when cross-border commerce provides massive new revenue and serves consumers in the way they expect to be served.

The combination of BORN's BORN360 framework and Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform means that enterprise retailers can quickly upgrade the digital experience they provide consumers in a time when consumers' embrace of e-commerce is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. It also allows brands to launch direct-to-consumer initiatives with the sort of urgency that today's competition and shifting retail landscape require.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Signifyd into the UK & European markets. The Signifyd solution is a unique offering that allows retailers across B2C and B2B enterprises to drive significant business results quickly for their customers in the European region. The new partnership allows us to deliver value even faster to our commerce customers and enables a vital link pin to enable our customers to cross border trade," said Daren Fitzgerald, EVP, Commerce at BORN Group, a Tech Mahindra Company.

BORN is able to support e-commerce retailers in every facet necessary to provide peak operational efficiency and an exceptional customer experience — including technology, hosting, content, marketing, analytics, consulting and data-driven user experience and design. Its platform-specific Accelerators offer a selection of wireframes and include market-leading integrations, meaning retailers can upgrade their experiences in half the time of a typical implementation.

"BORN has been a tremendous partner and we're excited to be expanding our partnership to retailers around the world," said Signifyd Managing Director, EMEA Ed Whitehead. "BORN shares with us a real compassion for our customers and a belief that innovative technology can free retailers and brands to creatively pursue the kind of world-class experiences that foster lifetime loyalty among shoppers."

By adding Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform to the mix, the partnership extends the experience upgrade to order flow and fulfillment. Signifyd's platform comprises three distinct solutions — Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention and Payments Compliance — that together provide a financial guarantee while providing protection from all forms of chargebacks.

Furthermore, the Payment Compliance solution ensures that retailers are compliant with PSD2's strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements and future-proofs the enterprise in the face of evolving payments regulation.

The platform also provides retail leaders with valuable insights through its Agent Console, Decision Center and Insights reporting modules.

About BORN

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra company [www.techmahindra.com]. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast, and London.

