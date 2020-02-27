"Signing Day" Celebrates Students' Commitment to Future Careers

Hundreds of students were joined by friends and family as they signed letters of commitment at campuses in Denver, CO; East Windsor and Shelton, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Indianapolis, IN; and Melrose Park, IL. The Denver event was sponsored by The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3).

"Lincoln Tech is honored to be the school of choice for so many talented, hands-on learners planning to further their education in the academic year ahead," says Lincoln Tech President and CEO Scott Shaw. "We want to recognize these students and their pursuit of technical education geared towards in-demand careers."

Industry representatives and hiring managers also attended the events and spoke with students about the value of a technical education. Those same representatives may be meeting these students again as they approach graduation in a year or two when the employers are looking for new members to join their teams. The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics projects millions of hands-on job openings by 2026, and employers are acutely aware that today's workforce doesn't include enough people with the skills required to do those jobs which has led to a skills gap crisis in our country. For high school students nearing graduation, this skills gap spells outstanding career opportunities.

"We recognize that 4-year college degree programs aren't for everyone," Shaw adds. "The students who have committed today are positioning themselves well for more immediate career success because the majority of our programs can be completed in two years or less. That means a faster route into the workforce, and to a paycheck. We're excited to welcome them to the Lincoln Tech family."

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolneducationalservices.com

