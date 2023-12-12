Signing Day Sports Announces Appointment of Sports Celebrity Kevin Grogan as Senior Soccer Advisor

Brings International Soccer Experience to Enhance Signing Day Sports App's Soccer Recruitment Functionality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSE American: SGN) ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announces that former professional soccer player Kevin Grogan has been appointed Senior Soccer Advisor to the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin Grogan to the Signing Day Sports family," said Rich Symington, President and Chief Technology Officer of Signing Day Sports. "As a former professional soccer player, accomplished coach, and sports business consultant, Kevin brings a unique blend of playing experience and business acumen, making him the ideal candidate to advance the Company's soccer division. Kevin's wealth of experience in coaching and consulting, as well as his extensive network within the soccer world, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Signing Day Sports app's soccer recruitment functionality and further establishing Signing Day Sports as a leader in collegiate sports recruitment."

Grogan's journey in soccer began at an early age, signing a full-time contract with Manchester United at 15 years old, and becoming a member of Ireland's Men's Under-16 team that would become the winners of the 1998 UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) European Under-17 Championship. He played professionally for nearly ten years, but his promising career as a professional soccer player was unfortunately cut short by injuries.

Since relocating to New York, Grogan has become the Technical Director of Clarkstown Soccer Club and the owner and President of Kevin Grogan Soccer, a private coaching company. Mr. Grogan also provides business development services to Rezzil, a virtual reality and artificial intelligence sports training company.

"Having led organizations at the crossroads of soccer, technology, and athlete development, I could not be more excited to join forces with Signing Day Sports, which has built an organization and technology platform to modernize collegiate sports recruitment," commented Kevin Grogan. "By aligning with Signing Day Sports, I have the opportunity to leverage both my experience and relationships across the industry. Signing Day Sports' mission aligns with my goal of empowering young soccer players across the globe. Together, we plan to tap into the global appeal of the sport and create new opportunities for aspiring athletes."

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx.

