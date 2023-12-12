Signing Day Sports Announces Appointment of Sports Celebrity Kevin Grogan as Senior Soccer Advisor

Brings International Soccer Experience to Enhance Signing Day Sports App's Soccer Recruitment Functionality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSE American: SGN) ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announces that former professional soccer player Kevin Grogan has been appointed Senior Soccer Advisor to the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin Grogan to the Signing Day Sports family," said Rich Symington, President and Chief Technology Officer of Signing Day Sports. "As a former professional soccer player, accomplished coach, and sports business consultant, Kevin brings a unique blend of playing experience and business acumen, making him the ideal candidate to advance the Company's soccer division. Kevin's wealth of experience in coaching and consulting, as well as his extensive network within the soccer world, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Signing Day Sports app's soccer recruitment functionality and further establishing Signing Day Sports as a leader in collegiate sports recruitment."

Grogan's journey in soccer began at an early age, signing a full-time contract with Manchester United at 15 years old, and becoming a member of Ireland's Men's Under-16 team that would become the winners of the 1998 UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) European Under-17 Championship. He played professionally for nearly ten years, but his promising career as a professional soccer player was unfortunately cut short by injuries.

Since relocating to New York, Grogan has become the Technical Director of Clarkstown Soccer Club and the owner and President of Kevin Grogan Soccer, a private coaching company. Mr. Grogan also provides business development services to Rezzil, a virtual reality and artificial intelligence sports training company.

"Having led organizations at the crossroads of soccer, technology, and athlete development, I could not be more excited to join forces with Signing Day Sports, which has built an organization and technology platform to modernize collegiate sports recruitment," commented Kevin Grogan. "By aligning with Signing Day Sports, I have the opportunity to leverage both my experience and relationships across the industry. Signing Day Sports' mission aligns with my goal of empowering young soccer players across the globe. Together, we plan to tap into the global appeal of the sport and create new opportunities for aspiring athletes."

About Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).  For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively, and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the registration statements and reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

