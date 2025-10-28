Signios Bio and Illumina Announce Winners of the Illumina-Signios Bio Proteomics Grant Program

Following a competitive review process, an expert panel from Signios Bio and Illumina selected Dr. Towfique Raj of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Dr. Tobias Lanz of Stanford University as the grant award recipients for their innovative research proposals. Both investigators will utilize the Illumina Protein Prep 9.5K™ platform to conduct comprehensive proteomic analyses as part of their awarded projects.

Dr. Raj's project, "Proteogenomic Approaches to Study GBA1-Associated Parkinson's Disease," integrates plasma proteomics with multi-omics analyses to uncover novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets. The study aims to advance understanding of the molecular mechanisms driving GBA1-linked Parkinson's disease and support the development of personalized interventions.

Dr. Lanz's project, "Combining High-Throughput Antibody Screening with Next-Generation Protein Profiling to Identify Serum Biomarkers in Patients with Neuroinflammatory Diseases," leverages Illumina's 9.5K protein technology to discover novel serum biomarkers associated with multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, and MOG antibody disease. The study aims to improve diagnosis, disease stratification, and understanding of neuroinflammatory disease mechanisms.

The Illumina Protein Prep 9.5K™, powered by SOMAmer® technology, enables comprehensive proteomic profiling of plasma and serum by selectively binding approximately 9,500 unique human protein targets, with quantification performed on the NovaSeq™ sequencing system. Through this grant, Signios Bio and Illumina supported researchers in applying this next-generation platform to novel areas of biomedical discovery.

This collaboration between Signios Bio and Illumina underscores a shared commitment to advancing proteogenomic research through innovative, data-driven science.

About Signios Biosciences

Signios Biosciences (a Medgenome Inc. d/b/a) is a multiomics and bioinformatics company dedicated to revealing the intricate signals within biological data. By combining cutting-edge AI, multiomic technologies, and scientific partnerships, Signios Bio enables the discovery and development of next-generation therapies and diagnostics that are more inclusive, effective, and transformative. To learn more, visit www.signiosbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

Contact [email protected]

SOURCE Signios Bio