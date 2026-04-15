Sigri Indian BBQ Fires Up Florida Expansion With New Franchise Agreement

North Indian Barbecue Franchise Spices Up Gainesville, Bringing First Location to Market Led by Experienced Fast Casual Operators

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") concept, Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri"), one of the first franchise brands known for delivering authentic North Indian barbecue with open-flame cooking, has signed a new franchise agreement in Gainesville, Florida.

From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients.

The first Florida location will be locally owned and operated by Ravin and Heali Mehta, a husband-and-wife team originally from the Northeast with a strong background in fast casual franchising. After successfully operating a previous restaurant concept, the duo relocated to Gainesville with a shared focus on building fresh dining destinations in their new community. The new Sigri is expected to open in mid-2027.

Anchored by the University of Florida, Gainesville offers a high-energy, diverse consumer base of students, young professionals and families who gravitate toward bold, globally inspired flavors and convenient, high-quality options. In a market that favors experience-driven fast casual, Sigri offers culturally rooted cuisine in a format built for consistency and everyday demand.

"We have been in this space before, so we know how important it is to build something that truly resonates with the community," said Ravin Mehta. "Gainesville has welcomed us with open arms, and that made us want to bring something new and meaningful to the table – a concept that tastes different and is rooted in tradition. With Sigri, we see the opportunity to do exactly that."

Founded in 2015, Sigri redefines fast casual dining with a bold and authentic take on North Indian cuisine, inspired by the region's roadside restaurants known as 'dhabas.' The Concept blends time-honored cooking techniques and culinary creativity to craft a menu that is both deeply ingrained in heritage and approachable.

At the heart of Sigri's experience is the centuries-old art of open-fire cooking, infusing every dish with warmth, depth and smokey flavor. From sizzling kebabs to spiced bowls and kathi rolls, every item pays homage to India's vibrant street food culture – elevated with fresh ingredients and vibrant presentation.

"We're intentional about who we partner with, and Ravin and Heali represent the kind of great operators we look for – experience, purpose and a genuine commitment to the communities they serve," said Samuel Stanovich, SVP of Franchise Leadership at Craveworthy. "They understand that building a successful restaurant goes beyond just the product. It's about showing up consistently, leading passionate teams and creating an experience guests come back for. That is the kind of partner we're excited to grow with."

Sigri presents a strong opportunity within the growing global fast casual space, offering a flexible footprint, approachable investment and a menu that resonates with today's adventurous consumer. Backed by Craveworthy, franchisees are are building on proven systems, operational discipline and a support model designed to scale with consistency.

To learn more about Sigri, please visit https://sigrifranchise.craveworthybrands.com/. To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT SIGRI INDIAN BBQ

Sigri Indian BBQ takes the ancient tradition of cooking on clay stoves, known as a sigri, to the modern world of quick service, offering a unique and flavorful dining experience built on the mission of authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients. Founded by Utkarsh Yadav, an entrepreneur with a vision, Sigri Indian BBQ aims to fill the void of diverse international food options in its communities. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef Aarthi, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri Indian BBQ is on a mission to make these delightful flavors accessible to all, promising a memorable dining journey for its guests. Learn more about Sigri Indian BBQ at https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands