SIGRID Expands into the U.S. Physician Channel Following Successful Pilot Program

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGRID, the Swedish innovative consumer care company behind the groundbreaking Glucose Stabiliser powered by patented SiPore® technology, today announced its expansion into the U.S. physician channel following a successful pilot program with selected integrative and functional medicine clinics.

SIGRID Glucose Stabiliser

As part of this initiative, SIGRID has partnered with an experienced industry insider to establish a dedicated sales infrastructure designed specifically for healthcare professionals and their businesses. This expansion marks a significant milestone in SIGRID's mission to advance metabolic health through innovative, science-backed solutions trusted by both consumers and practitioners.

"Expanding into the physician channel is the next evolution for SIGRID," said Sana Alajmovic, Co-founder & CEO of SIGRID. "Physicians want patented, clinically proven tools that make a measurable difference for patients—and SiPore® is standing out as a solution they trust."

Clinician Highlights from the Pilot Program

bVital Center — Park City, Utah

"At bVital, integrating Glucose Stabiliser into our precision protocols has dramatically improved our patients' glucose time-in-range — a measurable advance that's been pivotal in reducing neuroinflammation and supporting the body's innate healing capacity.", says Dr. Greg Eckel, founder of bVital.

Full Circle Health — Edmond, Oklahoma

"Glucose Stabiliser has transformed our patients' wellness journeys at Full Circle Health, empowering them to manage cravings, stabilize blood sugar, and embrace healthier digestion without invasive methods.", says Barbie Schrick, founder & Clinical Director, Full Circle Health.

Partner With SIGRID

Join the growing community of healthcare professionals and innovators partnering with SIGRID to deliver science-backed, patient-proven metabolic solutions. Learn more about partnership and white-label opportunities at: [email protected]

About SIGRID and Glucose Stabiliser

With over 15 years of research, 10+ patents, and 6 clinical trials, SIGRID pioneers a non-pharmaceutical approach to blood sugar control and weight management.

Glucose Stabiliser is a dietary supplement designed for health-conscious individuals seeking daily blood sugar balance and weight management support. Developed using SiPore® technology, Glucose Stabiliser slows the digestion of carbohydrates and fats, thus providing a convenient and effective solution for maintaining stable energy levels, lower body weight - while preserving muscle mass - and improving overall metabolic health. Read more at: www.sigridstabiliser.com

