Sigrid Raises USD 5 M to Accelerate Breakthrough Non-Systemic Metabolic Health Technology

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigrid, a Swedish innovation-driven consumer health company advancing metabolic health through non-systemic science, today announced a USD 5 million fundraise, bringing total capital raised to approximately USD 27 million. Participation from both existing and new international investors reflects strong confidence in Sigrid's clinically validated platform and its accelerating commercial momentum in the United States.

As metabolic health becomes a global priority, consumers, patients, and clinicians are increasingly seeking practical, science-backed solutions that deliver measurable impact on blood sugar and weight. Sigrid's dietary supplement, Glucose Stabiliser, is seeing rapid adoption across direct-to-consumer channels and a growing U.S. physician network. Over the past twelve months, Glucose Stabiliser has delivered more than 3× revenue growth, underscoring strong product-market fit and repeat usage in a fast-growing category.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how people approach metabolic health," said Sana Alajmovic, Co-Founder and CEO of Sigrid. "Blood sugar control and sustainable weight management have become top priorities, and expectations for clinically validated solutions are rising. With one of the most well-validated non-systemic platform technologies in the category, Sigrid is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. This investment allows us to accelerate our U.S. expansion while advancing new verticals powered by our SiPore® technology."

Fueling Regulatory Progress and Platform Expansion

Following the successful submission of its technical file for CE-mark approval in the EU, Sigrid is progressing toward authorization of a first-of-its-kind over-the-counter medical device intended to support weight reduction and metabolic health in adults living with excess weight and elevated blood sugar, as part of a structured lifestyle management program.

In parallel, Sigrid is expanding the SiPore® platform beyond metabolic health, unlocking future growth opportunities in oral care, veterinary health, and food technology. The company is currently engaged in active partnership discussions with leading consumer health, nutrition, and pharmaceutical organizations for licensing and distribution, enabling global brands to bring SiPore®-powered innovation to millions of consumers worldwide.

About Sigrid

Sigrid is a Swedish medtech and consumer health company transforming metabolic health through non-systemic, clinically validated technologies. Powered by more than 15 years of research, Sigrid's patented SiPore® technologyworks mechanically in the gut without entering the body. The SiPore® platform enables safe, scalable solutions for everyday glucose and weight management, and serves as the foundation for innovation across oral health, veterinary care, and food technology. https://www.sigridthx.com

Contact:

Sana Alajmovic

Co-founder & CEO

SIGRID

[email protected]

+46 723 893 396

SOURCE Sigrid