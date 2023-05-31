SigTech Enters APAC to Bring Industry-leading Investment Technologies to Local Customers

News provided by

SIG Technologies Australia Pty Limited

31 May, 2023, 19:35 ET

SYDNEY, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SigTech, a leading provider of investment technologies, announces its entry into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. Building upon its recent partnerships with three of Australia's top ten superannuation funds, SigTech is expanding its operations to better serve local customers and capitalize on the immense growth potential within the region.

"In today's macro environment, there is a clear need for innovative and differentiated technology solutions to challenges in trading and investing," said Amy Wu, the newly appointed APAC Regional Director at SigTech. "Our expansion into APAC is a strategic move towards meeting this increasing demand. Our customers here have different demands from the rest of the world. By being close to them, we are able to offer them the best support."

Over the past decade, SigTech has been meticulously developing its quant technologies with a singular mission - to simplify the investment process. The firm aims to remove the need for expensive infrastructure build outs by providing users with immediate access to curated datasets, and Python-based analytics in the cloud.

"As a former chief investment officer in a hedge fund, I appreciate the complexity of the daily work lives of our customers. They are under constant pressure to digest new information about the world, generate new ideas, implement, test and deploy them before opportunities in the market disappear," said Bin Ren, SigTech's founder and CEO. "Our Python-native SaaS platform is designed by finance practitioners for practitioners. It takes care of all the engineering of cloud infrastructure, data and analytics so that users can focus on beating the market."

For more information about SigTech and its solutions, please visit SigTech.

About SigTech

SigTech offers quant technologies in a SaaS platform to hedge funds, asset managers and asset owners.  It specializes in macro strategies and cross asset allocation with operationally-ready datasets across a wide range of financial instruments. Our platform ingests, cleans and validates financial data, and provides the tools to research, build, and deploy customized strategies – providing users an edge in alpha generation.

Media Contact:
Angela Ceccareli
SigTech
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SIG Technologies Australia Pty Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.